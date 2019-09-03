Observer Observer Logo

Jet Set: Transitional Travel Additions for Your Post-Labor Day Trips

By
Welcome to Jet Set. Scroll through to see our favorite travel items and accessories right now.
Kaitlyn Flannagan for Observer

Away Daily Carry-On with Pocket

Away's latest product drop is its smallest suitcase ever—it's ideal for a quick day trip or business travels. There's a front pocket, removable accordion and plenty of organizational details. $245, Away.

Courtesy Away

Alder New York Everyday Skin Care Travel Set

It's hard fitting your entire skincare routine into a TSA-approved set, but this three-piece collection includes a cleanser, serum and moisturizer to maintain your skin while on the go—oh, and it's all vegan, too. $50, Alder New York.

Courtesy Alder New York

TropicFeel Canyon Sneakers

The brand's new Canyon collection is all about the "4-in-1," including a reinforced toe, water resistance, comfort and a still minimalist aesthetic of an understated, everyday sneaker. It works for all kinds of travel activities, and is also made from sustainable materials. $129, TropicFeel.

Courtesy Tropic
Advertisement

Stow Namib Leather Belt Bag

Meghan Markle's go-to travel brand just launched a new leather belt bag, with a whole lot of pockets for peak organization—there's room for all your credit cards, ID, passport and more, plus lots of space for on-the-go tech necessities. It's also chic enough to tote around as your everyday purse, which is always a plus. $535, Stow.

Courtesy Stow

Dos Gardenias Pretty Girl Top Dreamweaver Bottom Bikini

This chic swimwear brand is inspired by its founders' travels around the world, and this black bikini is still summery with just a touch of fall for your next warm getaway. $187 - $197, Dos Gardenias.

Courtesy Dos Gardenias

Scout Bags Plus 1 Foldable Travel Bag

Frequent travelers know how ideal a multipurpose bag is, and this roomy tote will fold into the removable pouch that also happens to turn into a snap-in pocket. It's two-in-one at its finest. $45, Scout Bags.

Courtesy Scout Bags
Advertisement

Rituals of Sakura Renewing Treat

Sometimes you just have to bring all the bath essentials with you, and this travel set includes shower gel, body scrub, lotion and hand wash. $25, Rituals.

Courtesy Rituals

Saint Owen Galt Sunglasses

Sunglasses aren't just a summer accessory, and these gold and black frames are a fashionable style for the transitional period. $260, Saint Owen.

Courtesy Saint Owen

Commando Faux Leather Legging

We're always looking for comfy yet still fashionable travel attire, and leggings are usually the way to go. Elevate your airport look with this faux leather pair, which you'll probably ending up wearing all around your next city vacation. $98, Commando.

Courtesy Commando
Advertisement

lilah b. Glisten and Glow Skin Illuminator

We've said it before and we'll say it again—multipurpose products are key when it comes to travel. This petite-sized highlighter also works as a base and contour, plus it aids with any dull on-the-go skin issues and also has complexion-improving properties due to ingredients like black current seed and sunflower oil, fatty acids and brown sea algae that reduce inflammation, aid in repair and firm skin. $32, lilah b.

Courtesy lilah b.
Slideshow | List
- / 11

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite new accessories that are perfect for any kind of trip.

Sadly, Labor Day is now (barely) behind us, but we refuse to believe that means travel season is over. It’s always time to get going on a new trip, and this edition of Jet Set has all the new transitional accessories for your most fashionable getaway yet. From Away’s small suitcase and Stow’s latest leather bag to the comfiest on the go sneakers and TSA-ready skincare sets, these are the travel pieces we love and recommend right now.

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, Travel, slideshow, Travel, luxury travel, tsa, Labor Day Weekend, Jet Set, Away Travel

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page