Jet Set: Transitional Travel Additions for Your Post-Labor Day Trips

We've said it before and we'll say it again—multipurpose products are key when it comes to travel. This petite-sized highlighter also works as a base and contour, plus it aids with any dull on-the-go skin issues and also has complexion-improving properties due to ingredients like black current seed and sunflower oil, fatty acids and brown sea algae that reduce inflammation, aid in repair and firm skin. $32, lilah b.

We're always looking for comfy yet still fashionable travel attire, and leggings are usually the way to go. Elevate your airport look with this faux leather pair, which you'll probably ending up wearing all around your next city vacation. $98, Commando.

Sometimes you just have to bring all the bath essentials with you, and this travel set includes shower gel, body scrub, lotion and hand wash. $25, Rituals.

Frequent travelers know how ideal a multipurpose bag is, and this roomy tote will fold into the removable pouch that also happens to turn into a snap-in pocket. It's two-in-one at its finest. $45, Scout Bags.

This chic swimwear brand is inspired by its founders' travels around the world, and this black bikini is still summery with just a touch of fall for your next warm getaway. $187 - $197, Dos Gardenias.

Meghan Markle's go-to travel brand just launched a new leather belt bag, with a whole lot of pockets for peak organization—there's room for all your credit cards, ID, passport and more, plus lots of space for on-the-go tech necessities. It's also chic enough to tote around as your everyday purse, which is always a plus. $535, Stow.

The brand's new Canyon collection is all about the "4-in-1," including a reinforced toe, water resistance, comfort and a still minimalist aesthetic of an understated, everyday sneaker. It works for all kinds of travel activities, and is also made from sustainable materials. $129, TropicFeel.

It's hard fitting your entire skincare routine into a TSA-approved set, but this three-piece collection includes a cleanser, serum and moisturizer to maintain your skin while on the go—oh, and it's all vegan, too. $50, Alder New York.

Sadly, Labor Day is now (barely) behind us, but we refuse to believe that means travel season is over. It’s always time to get going on a new trip, and this edition of Jet Set has all the new transitional accessories for your most fashionable getaway yet. From Away’s small suitcase and Stow’s latest leather bag to the comfiest on the go sneakers and TSA-ready skincare sets, these are the travel pieces we love and recommend right now.