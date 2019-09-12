Jonah Hill Paid $6.77 Million for a Traditional Santa Monica Home

There’s a whole lot for Jonah Hill to celebrate right now. The actor is newly engaged to his girlfriend Gianna Santos, and now he has a brand-new Los Angeles house for the couple to move into.

Hill recently purchased a 3,102-square-foot traditional Colonial-style house in Santa Monica, doling out $6.77 million for the four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom abode.

The seller is Jesse Jo Stark, whose family created Chrome Hearts. Stark didn’t net the full $6.995 million asking price she was hoping for, but still earned a sizable profit from the $4.6 million she paid for the property in 2014, noted Variety.

The living room features a wood-burning fireplace and built-in shelving, and leads to a large den.

The recently redone kitchen contains stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, patterned backsplash and a brick pizza oven, located right by a breakfast nook. There’s also a more formal dining room with beamed ceilings, which in turns leads to an outdoor patio area for a potential al fresco eating situation.

The master suite is located on the first level, with a fireplace and marble-accented bathroom with a double vanity, freestanding tub and glass-enclosed shower.

There are two additional bedrooms on the second floor, which share a connecting balcony.

There’s a pool and spa outside, in addition to a few patio areas. There’s also a separate detached guest house with a sauna and a wood-burning fireplace. If Hill is a bigger fan of saltwater, the ocean is a quick five-minute drive away.

Hill isn’t fully relocating to the West Coast, as he still has his $9.16 million Noho loft in New York.

And Stark already made her next real estate move, as she paid Gwyneth Paltrow’s husband Brad Falchuk $10.6 million for his Brentwood mansion over the summer.