Observer Observer Logo

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Former Soho Loft Is Back on the Market

By
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's former Soho loft is back up for grabs. Scroll through to see inside.
Courtesy Tim Waltman for CORE
West purchased the home in two separate transactions.
Courtesy Tim Waltman for CORE
He combined two units into a big one-bedroom.
Courtesy Tim Waltman for CORE
West sold the New York abode at a loss last year.
Courtesy Tim Waltman for CORE
Advertisement
Now it's back on the market for $4.7 million.
Courtesy Tim Waltman for CORE
The home is 2,427 square feet.
Courtesy Tim Waltman for CORE
It's all very minimalist.
Courtesy Tim Waltman for CORE
Advertisement
There's French limestone flooring throughout.
Courtesy Tim Waltman for CORE
West's Yeezy Season 2 was inspired by the interior aesthetic.
Courtesy Tim Waltman for CORE
It's in a doorman building.
Courtesy Tim Waltman for CORE
Advertisement
The master suite.
Courtesy Tim Waltman for CORE
The master bathroom.
Courtesy Tim Waltman for CORE
Slideshow | List
- / 12

It’s been a busy few weeks in the world of Kardashian-adjacent real estate, and now yet another home linked to the FitTea-adoring family is on the market. This time, it’s Kanye West’s former Soho abode.

The 2,427-square-foot apartment is actually a two-unit combination West created; he brought in architect Claudio Silvestrin to bring his ultra minimalistic vision to life, and also this is apparently what inspired Yeezy Season 2. He and Kim Kardashian lived here for a bit, but eventually decided to vacate.

SEE ALSO: Peek Inside Scott Disick’s Newly Listed $6.89 Million Hidden Hills Home

Anyway, West ending up selling this one-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom loft for $3 million last year (he took a loss from the total of $3.14 million he spent purchasing the two units, and that’s not even including renovation costs), but it seems the new owner is already preparing to move on. The apartment is back on the market, newly staged by ASH NYC, with a $4.7 million price tag attached.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are focusing more on the West Coast. Raymond Hall/GC Images

The ceilings reach nearly 10 feet, and there’s hidden floor-to-ceiling storage throughout the home.

The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, French limestone flooring, pearwood cabinetry and a “monolithic stone island,” per the listing held by CORE broker Emily Beare.

The master suite (which is also the only bedroom) has radiant heated flooring and a whole lot of closet space, because there had to be room for the surplus of neutral sartorial looks for both Kardashian and West. The bathroom has a massive stone island, with a large tub and a carved sink.

Kardashian and West have been on quite the real estate journey themselves as of late—aside from their palatial Hidden Hills compound in Calabasas, the duo also recently purchased a $14 million Wyoming ranch, where they’re apparently planning on spending a whole lot of time.

Filed Under: Celebrity, Lifestyle, Real Estate, slideshow, celebrity real estate, celebrity homes, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Soho

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page