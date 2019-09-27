Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s Nashville Mansion Is Now For Sale at a Major Discount

Forever Laguna Beach icon Kristin Cavallari is having a bit of trouble finding the right buyer for her palatial Nashville mansion. Cavallari and her husband, former NFL player Jay Cutler, listed the massive 19,983-square-foot spread for $7.9 million last June, but they’ve seriously lowered their expectations.

The seven-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom Mediterranean-style abode is now on the market for a hugely discounted $5.75 million, which is a $2.15 million price chop from the original ask. It is, however, still a tad more than the $5.3 million Cavallari and Cutler paid for the 8.56-acre property in 2012.

The 25-room residence already has some reality television star power of its own, as the former The Hills reality star made her television comeback with Very Cavallari, which documents Cavallari’s life in Nashville with Cutler as she launches her lifestyle brand, Uncommon James. Much of the first season includes footage from this particular abode, but alas, that hasn’t helped the duo find the right person to take the home off their hands.

There are wood beamed ceilings and five fireplaces throughout the home. The large eat-in kitchen contains white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and two islands, as well as counter seating and a separate breakfast nook.

The living room is centered around a stone fireplace, while the library features walls of built-in bookshelves.

Cavallari and Cutler, who have three children, finished the basement of the home before moving in, and added a bar and custom movie theater.

Even though they’re still determined to part with this Nashville mansion, the family isn’t leaving Tennessee—they’re just heading a bit further away from the city. Cavallari and Cutler purchased a $4.23 million 10-acre estate in Franklin (it’s about 40 minutes outside of Nashville) last year, and as if that wasn’t enough space, they then scooped up an additional 35-acre neighboring parcel of land for $1.2 million.