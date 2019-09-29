Lindsey Vonn Is Selling Her Vail Retreat and Moving to the East Coast

Lindsey Vonn is selling her Vail ski retreat—scroll through to see inside the mountain getaway.













Retired skiing champion Lindsey Vonn is making a big move. The Olympic gold medalist is selling her mountain retreat in Vail, Colorado, and relocating to the East Coast with her fiancé, New Jersey Devils hockey player P.K. Subban.

The newly engaged duo are “moving to New Jersey,” Gil Fancher, managing broker at Vail Real Estate Center, who holds the $6 million listing for Vonn’s home, told Observer.

Vonn purchased the 7,042-square-foot home on Black Core Creek for $3.8 million in 2014, and used it as her primary residence. At the time, she told People she knew it was perfect the moment she walked in.

“It’s got great mountain views, and it’s super private,” Fancher told Observer, noting that Vonn was attracted to the home’s “location and privacy—and it overlooks the creek.”

The five-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom abode is “a large house, but it lives very intimately,” Fancher said. The kitchen is fitted with wood cabinetry and a large breakfast bar with counter seating, and is open to an additional dining area.

The great room is centered around a double-sided stone fireplace, and at the moment, the mantle is covered in Vonn’s skiing trophies and memorabilia. There’s also built-in shelving to show off a few more of Vonn’s many prizes.

Downstairs, there’s a family room with a wet bar and a fireplace. Vonn also added a few personal details to the property, like a fancy gym, sound system and a custom doggy door for her three pups.

Before she moved to this Vail home, Vonn resided in a Park City chalet, though she’s also made some moves in sunnier climates—she sold her Beverly Grove home for $3.65 million last year, though it seems she’s still hanging onto her $2.6 million Sherman Oaks residence.