SteamLine Luggage and Maisonette’s Chic New Suitcase Collection Is For the Whole Family

By
Maisonette and SteamLine Luggage just launched the chicest suitcase collaboration for the whole family—scroll through to see the stylish bags.
Courtesy Amanda Pratt
The six-piece collection has a suitcase for everyone.
Courtesy SteamLine x Maisonette
There's an adult-carry on, child carry-on and a vanity case.
Courtesy SteamLine Luggage x Maisonette
The children's carry-on is perfectly sized for kids to tote around.
Courtesy Amanda Pratt
They're all vegan leather.
Courtesy SteamLine Luggage x Maisonette
There's a pink set.
Courtesy SteamLine Luggage x Maisonette
And a blue set.
Courtesy SteamLine Luggage x Maisonette
Also, it looks really cute just stacked like this at home.
Courtesy SteamLine Luggage x Maisonette
The pink vanity case.
Courtesy SteamLine Luggage x Maisonette
The interiors are in a signature Maisonette print.
Courtesy SteamLine Luggage x Maisonette
The kid's royal blue carry-on.
Courtesy SteamLine Luggage x Maisonette
The adult-sized pink carry-on.
Courtesy SteamLine Luggage x Maisonette
Traveling might not be as glamorous an occasion as it once was, but ever since SteamLine Luggage launched its vintage-inspired suitcases back in 2005, the brand has brought a bit more style into your average getaway. And now, SteamLine is collaborating with luxury kid’s e-commerce brand Maisonette for the most fashionable mommy-and-me suitcase wardrobe out there.

“What brought on this collaboration was the shared belief that family travel should be an exciting adventure, and the desire to create a stylish luggage collection that makes globetrotting all the more fun,” Maisonette’s CEO and co-founder Sylvana Ward Durrett told Observer.

The six-piece collection is the first collaboration between Maisonette and SteamLine. Courtesy SteamLine Luggage x Maisonette

The six piece collection is comprised of a full-sized adult carry-on, child carry-on and a vanity case, all available in either bright pink or royal blue. The chic bags are all vegan leather, with vintage-inspired trim, gold hardware accents and Maisonette’s signature Doodle Print on the interior lining. You can either mix and match or buy the full set, but the sizing makes it easy for kids to roll around their own suitcase in the airport and on the next family trip, without trying to handle a too-large bag.

There’s also a bag for every member of the family with the limited edition suitcases, and coordination is very key here. “I think the collection is so appealing to families because we are offering both adult and children’s cases that match, helping kids feel empowered around travel from a young age,” SteamLine founder Sara Banks told Observer. “My boys love to have their own suitcases for their special things, whether we’re going to grandma and grandpa’s or somewhere far and new.”

SteamLine x Maisonette Collection_Photo Credit, Amanda Pratt Courtesy Amanda Pratt

The items, which are available on the SteamLine and Maisonette websites, range in price from $195 for the vanity case, $250 for the child-sized carry-on and $395 for the adult carry-on. Of course, you could also just go ahead and scoop up the whole collection for $795.

The whimsical suitcases are also stackable, so instead of stuffing them into your already full closet, you can neatly pile them up at home. They also happen to function as rather elegant decor—actually, these vintage-esque trunks just might be the chicest way to store children’s toys.

