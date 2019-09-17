NBCUniversal Unveils Initial Content Lineup for Its ‘Peacock’ Streamer

Ever since Comcast’s NBCUniversal announced it was launching its own direct-to-consumer streaming platform, we’ve been left in a vacuum of speculation. What kind of content would it feature and how would it be packaged? What are the pros and cons and how does it differ from Netflix? It will be “free” to existing pay-TV subscribers thanks to its ad-supported model and cost a reported $12 for those that don’t already subscribe to NBC, though that number is not yet official. While some questions have been answered, others remain frustratingly open-ended. But today, NBCU provided a bit more information.

The company officially announced Peacock as the name of its streaming service in a nod to NBC’s iconic logo. It also unveiled its initial content lineup, which will feature library programming from NBC as well as big screen offerings from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and Hollywood’s biggest studios. Peacock will launch in April 2020 with more than 15,000 hours of content.

“The name Peacock pays homage to the quality content that audiences have come to expect from NBCUniversal – whether it’s culture-defining dramas from innovative creators like Sam Esmail, laugh-out-loud comedies from legends like Lorne Michaels and Mike Schur, blockbusters from Universal Pictures, or buzzy unscripted programming from the people who do it best at Bravo and E!,” said Bonnie Hammer, Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises. “Peacock will be the go-to place for both the timely and timeless – from can’t-miss Olympic moments and the 2020 election, to classic fan favorites like ‘The Office’.”

Original dramas include a Battlestar Galactica reboot from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail. Dr. Death, based on the true-crime podcast, will feature Alec Baldwin, Jamie Dornan and Christian Slater. Demi Moore and Alden Ehrenreich will headline an adaptation of Brave New World, Aldous Huxley’s seminal dystopian novel. Limited series Angelyne will star Emmy Rossum and One of Us is Lying, based on the New York Times best-selling young adult mystery thriller, rounds out the original drama department.

One the comedy side, The Good Place creator Mike Schur teamed up with Ed Helms and Sierra Teller to bring audiences Rutherford Falls. Rashida Jones and Jada Pinkett Smith are bringing Straight Talk to Peacock which will also feature a third-season of the recently revived NBC sitcom A.P. Bio as well as Saved By the Bell and Punky Brewster reboots. The beloved Psych will also be getting a second spinoff movie on the platform.

Peacock will also include programming from the No. 1 Spanish-language network, Telemundo. More than 3,000 hours of Telemundo content will be available at launch, including original dramedy Armas de Mujer from the creators of La Reina del Sur and popular legacy series such as 100 Dias Para Volver, Betty in NY, El Barón and Preso No. 1.

In addition to the exclusive streaming rights to the beloved NBC sitcoms The Office and Parks and Recreation, some of the most popular NBC and classic TV series of all time will be available on Peacock, including 30 Rock, Bates Motel, Battlestar Gallactica, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cheers, Chrisley Knows Best, Covert Affairs, Downton Abbey, Everyone Loves Raymond, Frasier, Friday Night Lights, House, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, King Of Queens, Married…With Children, Monk, Parenthood, Psych, Royal Pains, Saturday Night Live, Superstore, The Real Housewives, Top Chef, and Will & Grace.

Peacock is also aiming for Disney’s coveted family-friendly audiences with premium original films and animated series from Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation and Illumination. In terms of cinematic back catalogs, the platform will house a range of films such as American Pie, Bridesmaids, Knocked Up, Meet the Parents, Meet the Fockers, A Beautiful Mind, Back to the Future, Brokeback Mountain, Casino, Dallas Buyers Club, Do the Right Thing, Erin Brockovich, E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, Field of Dreams, Jaws, Mamma Mia!, Shrek, and The Breakfast Club. Peacock will also feature films from the franchises: Bourne, Despicable Me, and Fast & Furious.