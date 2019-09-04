Nestlé Acquires Customized Vitamin Subscription Startup Persona

Nestlé may be known as a giant food and beverage conglomerate, but it’s clear the corporation is committed to investing in health.

According to the company, its subsidiary Nestlé Health Science is “expanding into personalized nutrition with the acquisition of Persona” for an undisclosed sum. Washington-based Persona, founded in 2017, offers customers personalized vitamin packs delivered to their home.

Persona co-founder and CEO Jason Brown told GeekWire that the acquisition is mutually beneficial, with the startup able to share its proprietary technology with Nestlé Health Science while gaining the advantage of Nestlé’s expansive resources.

“They see the tipping point of real information coming across your phone that is all about you and can enhance your personal life,” Brown said.

Nestlé Health Science’s CEO Greg Behar agreed, announcing in the release that “Persona’s expertise in personalized nutrition brings a new dimension to the growing Nestlé Health Science portfolio.” The executive also noted the “increasing interest in personalization among consumers,” as a factor in the acquisition.

Persona will operate under Nestlé Health Science-owned Atrium, the Canadian vitamin manufacturer it bought in 2017 for $2.3 billion.

Persona uses algorithm-based data to suggest comprehensive “science based” supplements, which starts with having customers take an online assessment of their lifestyle and dietary habits.

The startup is part of a growing group of services attempting to introduce consumers to a new way of taking their vitamins. Competing companies in this space include Care/Of and Ritual, a supplement subscription box aimed specifically at women. Nestlé’s latest buy makes sense given the bubbling trend in wellness offerings within tech. With consumers beginning to pay closer attention to their health and nutrition, corporations like Nestlé are making conscious decisions to cater to this trend.