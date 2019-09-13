Mark Your Calendars for Netflix’s Fall Blockbuster Shows

In the digital gold rush of television, Netflix has quickly grown (and outpaced) many of its competitors—including network television. At next week’s Emmy Awards, Netflix comes second only to HBO in networks with the most nominations (Netflix has 30, HBO boasts 47). Television has traditionally reset its seasonal calendar each fall, and even as premium and subscription networks have changed the way we watch (and schedule) television, fall is brimming with many new shows, including five diverse and much-anticipated Netflix documentaries and series. See below for what the titan of television has in store this season.

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (September 20)

We often think of Netflix as a library of classic films and fictional series, but the ever-expanding network has also crafted original documentaries. And who’s worthier of decoding than Bill Gates? This three-part documentary series explores the mind and motivations of the former Microsoft CEO and perennial business mogul and philanthropist.

The Politician (September 27)

Ryan Murphy kicks off his whopping $300 million Netflix deal with the dark comedy The Politician, a satire of American politics, greed, and (in)authenticity, set where else but in a California high school. Smooth-voiced Tony Award winner Ben Platt (from Dear Evan Hansen) plays a devious and ambitious student alongside a stellar cast including Gwyneth Paltrow and Murphy muse Jessica Lange.

Rhythm + Flow (October 9)

Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I. in one show? What did we do to deserve this holy trinity? This trio of singers band together as judges of a hip-hop star search in what is Netflix’s first music competition series. Unlike Netflix’s usual mass dump of episodes, those of Rhythm + Flow will be dropped weekly, culminating in the show’s winner in a more serialized (and tradition) fashion.

Living With Yourself (October 18)

Netflix continues its slew of heavy-hitter-led series with Living with Yourself, a surreal comedy starring Paul Rudd. In this original series helmed by Daily Show producer Timothy Greenberg, Rudd stars as a man who believes a special spa treatment will make him a new person—and that promise comes true. Don’t change, Paul, we love you!

The Crown (November 17)

If we must say goodbye to Claire Foy, it’s only fair that we get to say hello to Olivia Colman, newly minted as an Academy Award winner after her hilarious and daffy turn in The Favourite upset Glenn Close’s chance of finally taking home an Oscar. The Crown returns to Netflix with a third season and a new cast; set a dozen years after the events of the first two seasons, season three will explore the Aberfan disaster, the decolonization of Africa, the Apollo 11 moon landing, and more with a cast that also includes Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.