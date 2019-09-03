Nike’s Futuristic New Sneakers Allow Siri to Control Your Shoe Laces

Nike’s latest Apple collaboration appears to be right out of a sci-fi movie.

The sneaker giant recently announced its upcoming reiteration of the Adapt Huarache shoe, complete with Siri capabilities to “tie and untie” its laces. The Huarache (first introduced in 1991) will mostly keep the essence of the original neoprene design but will also include colorful LED lights and the FitAdapt lacing system that brings the shoe “into the future.”

According to Nike, FitAdapt combines software with its athletic gear, acting as an “intelligent platform that updates and evolves along with the user.”

“The technology, which is run from a midfoot motor, is controlled by a multi-faceted Nike Adapt app,” the company said in the release. “With the app, wearers of the Nike Adapt Huarache are greeted by a universal login (consistent for all Nike FitAdapt products—current and future), a themed interface specific to the Huarache and a number of preset fit recommendations for foot type and activity.”

This is where the Apple Watch and assistance from Siri come in, with integration allowing the wearer to command, “Hey Siri, release my shoes.”

While the shoe’s dystopian features could be seen as a gimmick, the command-to-unlace falls within Nike’s long-standing efforts in accessibility innovation. However, it’s still unclear how Siri’s lacing skills will fare given its infamous reputation as one of the “dumbest” voice assistants on the market.

But Nike’s choice to partner with Apple’s AI is no surprise. The two companies have an intertwined history, dating back to the Nike+ campaign launch, a result of a collaboration between Nike CEO Mark Parker and the late Steve Jobs. Today, the multinational athletic-wear brand counts Apple CEO Tim Cook as its lead independent director, a title he took on in 2016 after serving as a board member for nearly a decade.

The Adapt Huarache is set to debut on September 13 on Nike’s SNKRS app and at select retailers.