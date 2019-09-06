Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Paid $3.49 Million for a 1920s Home in Silver Lake

It looks like Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are planning on spending a bit more time on the West Coast. The couple just scooped up a new house in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles, and it seems like they were quite taken with the home.

Wilde and Sudeikis paid $3.49 million for the 2,833-square-foot abode, which is nearly $150,000 more than the $3.35 million the house was last listed for, as Variety points out, so perhaps there was some kind of a bidding war.

The Spanish-style four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home was built in the 1920s by architect Frankie Faulkner, per the listing held by Compass broker Courtney Smith, and it received a renovation courtesy of design firm DISC Interiors in 2016.

The open living room has coved ceilings and fireplace, while the adjacent kitchen is equipped with limestone counters, custom cabinetry and an island with breakfast bar seating.

The master suite is on the second floor, and the bathroom is fitted with a double vanity, freestanding soaking tub and separate shower. There are two additional guest rooms on the upper level, though there’s a full guest suite with a private entrance, bathroom and wet bar on the main floor—there’s plenty of room for the pair’s three children.

The 0.13-acre property includes a saltwater pool outside, with lots of terraced patios and a stone deck providing al fresco lounging and entertaining spaces.

Wilde and Sudeikis own an even larger home in New York, though. They purchased a massive 6,500-square-foot townhouse in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn back in 2014, doling out $6.5 million for the sprawling nine-bedroom residence.