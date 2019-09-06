Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Paid $3.49 Million for a 1920s Home in Silver Lake

It looks like Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are planning on spending a bit more time on the West Coast. The couple just scooped up a new house in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles, and it seems like they were quite taken with the home.
Wilde and Sudeikis paid $3.49 million for the 2,833-square-foot abode, which is nearly $150,000 more than the $3.35 million the house was last listed for, as Variety points out, so perhaps there was some kind of a bidding war.
The Spanish-style four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home was built in the 1920s by architect Frankie Faulkner, per the listing held by Compass broker Courtney Smith, and it received a renovation courtesy of design firm DISC Interiors in 2016.
The details in this kitchen, we are still day dreaming // Nestled in the lush hills of Silver Lake, this 1920’s Spanish home, designed by noted female architect Frankie Faulkner, balances effortless comfort and sophistication. Inspired by the minimalist homes of the Mediterranean coast, the property was re-imagined in 2016 by heralded design firm DISC Interiors. The interiors blend old and new with light-filled spaces and natural materials of the highest quality —hand-made Moroccan tile, custom hardware from Peter van Cronenburg and Jos Devriendt lighting. A gracious formal entry leads to an open living room with coved ceilings, gas fireplace and views of the reservoir and San Gabriel mountains. Designed for entertaining, the kitchen features a Lacanche range, limestone counters and custom white oak cabinetry. A separate sleeping level offers two guest rooms, spacious guest bath and a serene master suite. An additional guest suite with private entry, bath and wet bar is located on the ground floor. Outside, a mature Provencal garden surrounds a saltwater pool and spa. Terraced patios offer a number of entertainment and lounge spaces, making this an ideal place to spend long sunny days. | COURTNEY SMITH DRE 01406768
The open living room has coved ceilings and fireplace, while the adjacent kitchen is equipped with limestone counters, custom cabinetry and an island with breakfast bar seating.
The master suite is on the second floor, and the bathroom is fitted with a double vanity, freestanding soaking tub and separate shower. There are two additional guest rooms on the upper level, though there’s a full guest suite with a private entrance, bathroom and wet bar on the main floor—there’s plenty of room for the pair’s three children.
The 0.13-acre property includes a saltwater pool outside, with lots of terraced patios and a stone deck providing al fresco lounging and entertaining spaces.
Wilde and Sudeikis own an even larger home in New York, though. They purchased a massive 6,500-square-foot townhouse in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn back in 2014, doling out $6.5 million for the sprawling nine-bedroom residence.