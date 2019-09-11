Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Be Your Windsor Neighbors

If you’ve ever wanted to be neighbors with royalty, now’s your chance. A mansion right by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Frogmore Cottage home is now up for grabs, but it’ll definitely cost you.

The Georgian-style Berkshire home is located just over 650 yards away from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s abode, per the Sun, which means we’re inclined to believe the listing’s promise that the residence is on “one of Windsor’s finest roads.” The house is on the market for $3.64 million—that’s just around the amount Prince Harry and Meghan spent renovating Frogmore Cottage.

While we can’t guarantee you’ll get an invite to hang out with Prince Harry and Meghan for an afternoon tea or an avocado toast snack at Frogmore Cottage, or that you’ll be asked to come meet Archie, there is definitely a big chance you’ll spot the royals out and about in the area. Hopefully, potential buyers won’t have to deal with any overeager royal aide handing out a list of behavioral rules.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home has been recently renovated and modernized, according to the listing, though it still has classic features like high ceilings, many a fireplace and original windows.

A reception hall with parquet flooring leads into the five-story home, and a big curved staircase goes to the other floors. There’s a drawing room, family room and a dining room with bay leaded windows.

The lower floor is composed of a kitchen with exposed beamed ceilings, a center island and a breakfast area, as well as a spare bedroom and bathroom.

The master suite is on the second floor; it has a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a double vanity, freestanding tub and walk-in shower.

Of course, whoever ends up buying the home may have to wait a bit for a Sussex spotting, as even though Prince Harry and Meghan are back in the United Kingdom after their summer travels, they’re heading off to Africa for their first royal tour as a family of three this month.

If you’re set on living in a royal-adjacent home, but this particular Windsor property is a bit too pricey, consider looking over in Norfolk. A two-bedroom home across the street from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s country home, Anmer Hall, on Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham estate, is up for rent, for just $850 a month.