Peek Inside Scott Disick’s Newly Listed $6.89 Million Hidden Hills Home

Scott Disick is listing another Hidden Hills home for sale. Scroll through to see inside.
The house spans 5,663 square feet.
Disick paid $3.24 million for the estate just over a year ago.
He's listing the home for $6.89 million.
He recently completed a big renovation.
There are Fleetwood pocket doors throughout.
It's an indoor-outdoor living set-up.
The recessed television and fireplace in the family room.
The eat-in kitchen has marble countertops and breakfast bar seating.
The dining area.
The first-floor master suite.
There's another master suite on the second floor.
There's a sitting area and a fireplace.
The master bathroom.
There's a zero-edge pool and spa outside.
It's in Calabasas, of course.
The wine cellar.
A glass-accented staircase leads to the second level.
The show has been a major focus of his new show.
There's also a fire pit and a pavilion.
Reality television personality Scott Disick seems quite confident in his real estate skills. Disick is currently starring in Flip It Like Disick (it’s all about Kourtney Kardashian’s ex buying and selling expensive real estate), and he’s keeping a lot of the focus on his personal house ventures.

Disick is looking to sell his five-bedroom, six-bathroom Hidden Hills mansion, which he’s tossed onto the market for $6.89 million. If he nets the entire haul, that would be a serious profit from the $3.24 million he paid for the 5,663-square-foot farmhouse-style abode last April.

Disick spent over a year renovating the house, and just completed the work last month—you’ll probably recognize the mansion if you’ve been watching Flip It Like Disick. 

Scott Disick wants a big profit in Hidden Hills. Presley Ann/Getty Images

A 10-foot-tall glass pivot door leads into the foyer of the home, according to the listing shared by The Agency brokers Kozet Luciano and Andre Manoukian. There are Fleetwood glass pocket doors throughout the residence, creating an indoor-outdoor living atmosphere.

The eat-in kitchen is fitted with white oak cabinetry, Miele appliances and grey marble-topped counters and a large center island with counter seating. It’s open to an airy great room, with a dining area and a living space with a recessed television and fireplace. There’s also access to the patio outside, which is currently furnished with both an entertaining spot as well as al fresco dining enclave.

The upstairs master suite has a sitting area, fireplace and a huge marble bathroom with a double vanity, freestanding soaking tub and large steam shower. There’s a second master suite downstairs; it has direct access to the backyard via even more of the aforementioned sliding glass pocket doors.

Outside, there’s a zero-edge pool and spa, as well as a gas fireplace and a pavilion made of reclaimed wood.

This isn’t even the only house Disick has on the market at the moment, as he’s also listing a second property elsewhere in Hidden Hills for a staggering $13 million. But there is some non-Calabasas real estate action going on in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians universe right now—Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently scooped up a $14 million Wyoming ranch.

Filed Under: Celebrity, Lifestyle, Real Estate, slideshow, celebrity real estate, celebrity homes, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, real estate, Los Angeles real estate

