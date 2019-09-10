Observer Observer Logo

Scott Disick Wants $13 Million For His Lavish Hidden Hills Mansion

By
Scott Disick is listing his palatial Hidden Hills home for sale. Scroll through to see inside.
Courtes
It's on the market for nearly $13 million.
Courtesy The Agency
Disick completed a major remodel.
Courtesy The Agency
There are sliding glass pocket doors throughout.
Courtesy The Agency
Advertisement
He's trying to double his money on the house.
Courtesy The Agency
One of the seven bedrooms.
Courtesy The Agency
There are double islands in the kitchen.
Courtesy The Agency
Advertisement
There are wide plank wood floors.
Courtesy The Agency
There's a marble fireplace in the living room.
Courtesy The Agency
The great room includes dining and lounging areas.
Courtesy The Agency
Advertisement
The formal dining room.
Courtesy The Agency
Or an al fresco dining moment.
Courtesy The Agency
The home movie theater.
Courtesy The Agency
Advertisement
The master suite.
Courtesy The Agency
It has a full living area.
Courtesy The Agency
And another fireplace.
Courtesy The Agency
Advertisement
The master bathroom.
Courtesy The Agency
There are numerous balconies.
Courtesy The Agency
He bought the house in early 2016.
Courtesy The Agency
Advertisement
It's a 1.35-acre property.
Courtesy The Agency
A fire pit outside.
Courtesy The Agency
The zero-edge infinity pool.
Courtesy The Agency
Slideshow | List
- / 22

Reality television personality, self-proclaimed lord and aspiring real estate mogul Scott Disick is really taking his new show, Flip It Like Disick, to heart. The series is all about Disick buying and selling über luxury homes, and now he’s offering up his own 1.35-acre Hidden Hills residence.

Disick is listing the palatial 8,110-square-foot house for a hefty $13 million. That would be quite the profit from the $5.96 million he paid for the gated abode back in January 2016, though he’s apparently completed a major renovation and remodel. In a less than shocking turn of events, it’s located in the Kardashian-filled Calabasas neighborhood.

SEE ALSO: Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Considering a Move to Malibu?

This isn’t the first time Disick has tried to part with the property—he originally tried to flip the home just six months after buying it; he listed it for $8.8 million, but even lowering the price tag by around $1 million didn’t find an interested party. He then tested out the rental market, asking $60,000 a month for the sprawling residence. But perhaps now that he’s back from his many European adventures with his girlfriend Sofia Richie, celebrating Kylie Jenner’s never-ending birthday, it’s back to business.

Scott Disick wants to double his money in Calabasas. Scott Barbour/Getty Images

There are mosaic stone and wide plank wood floors throughout the seven-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom mansion, plus floor-to-ceiling sliding glass pocket doors.

The kitchen is outfitted with dual marble topped islands and breakfast bar seating, with white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. It’s open to an additional dining area as well as the great room, which has a marble fireplace and various seating spaces.

There’s a more formal dining room, too, plus a wine cellar and a game room. The movie theater contains a projector and a 12-foot screen, per the listing held by The Agency broker Cooper Mount.

The master suite is decked out with another marble fireplace, a full living area and a drop-down projection screen, with a private balcony and double custom closets. The grey marble bathroom has a freestanding tub as well as a huge glass-enclosed shower.

Outside, there’s a zero-edge infinity pool, waterfall and spa.

If $13 million is just a tad out of your price range, perhaps you should consider Disick’s other newly listed home—according to E!, Disick actually has a second house in Hidden Hills that’s currently on the market, for a touch under $7 million.

Filed Under: Celebrity, Lifestyle, Real Estate, slideshow, celebrity real estate, celebrity homes, real estate, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kylie Jenner, The Agency

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page