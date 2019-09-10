Scott Disick Wants $13 Million For His Lavish Hidden Hills Mansion

Scott Disick is listing his palatial Hidden Hills home for sale. Scroll through to see inside.



















Reality television personality, self-proclaimed lord and aspiring real estate mogul Scott Disick is really taking his new show, Flip It Like Disick, to heart. The series is all about Disick buying and selling über luxury homes, and now he’s offering up his own 1.35-acre Hidden Hills residence.

Disick is listing the palatial 8,110-square-foot house for a hefty $13 million. That would be quite the profit from the $5.96 million he paid for the gated abode back in January 2016, though he’s apparently completed a major renovation and remodel. In a less than shocking turn of events, it’s located in the Kardashian-filled Calabasas neighborhood.

This isn’t the first time Disick has tried to part with the property—he originally tried to flip the home just six months after buying it; he listed it for $8.8 million, but even lowering the price tag by around $1 million didn’t find an interested party. He then tested out the rental market, asking $60,000 a month for the sprawling residence. But perhaps now that he’s back from his many European adventures with his girlfriend Sofia Richie, celebrating Kylie Jenner’s never-ending birthday, it’s back to business.

There are mosaic stone and wide plank wood floors throughout the seven-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom mansion, plus floor-to-ceiling sliding glass pocket doors.

The kitchen is outfitted with dual marble topped islands and breakfast bar seating, with white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. It’s open to an additional dining area as well as the great room, which has a marble fireplace and various seating spaces.

There’s a more formal dining room, too, plus a wine cellar and a game room. The movie theater contains a projector and a 12-foot screen, per the listing held by The Agency broker Cooper Mount.

The master suite is decked out with another marble fireplace, a full living area and a drop-down projection screen, with a private balcony and double custom closets. The grey marble bathroom has a freestanding tub as well as a huge glass-enclosed shower.

Outside, there’s a zero-edge infinity pool, waterfall and spa.

If $13 million is just a tad out of your price range, perhaps you should consider Disick’s other newly listed home—according to E!, Disick actually has a second house in Hidden Hills that’s currently on the market, for a touch under $7 million.