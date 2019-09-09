Zosia Mamet Listed Her Classic Upper West Side Apartment for Sale

It's now on the market for $1.3 million.

Former Girls actress Zosia Mamet and her husband, actor Evan Jonigkeit, are moving on from the Upper West Side. Well, at least from their pre-war co-op in the neighborhood.

The couple is listing their 1,100-square-foot apartment at 522 West End Avenue for $1.3 million, which isn’t much of an increase from the $1.23 million they paid for the unit in May 2015.

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode features restored hardwood floors, original wainscoting, big windows and high ceilings throughout.

The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, grey subway tile backsplash and white cabinetry, while the windowed dining room can seat at least eight guests, per the listing held by Sotheby’s International Realty broker Colin Montgomery.

There’s a large living room, and it appears from the listing photos that Mamet and Jonigkeit are currently using one of the bedrooms as a spare den.

The master suite contains four closets, with a windowed bathroom complete with marble tile and updated fixtures.

This unit also happens to be the only residence in the entire doorman building that has direct access to the co-op’s 75-foot rear garden.

It’s not clear why Mamet and Jonigkeit decided it’s now time to part with this apartment, but perhaps they’ve found a different New York abode that’s more to their liking. It seems that they haven’t actually resided in this particular spot for a few months, as they previously listed the home as a rental in late 2018, with prices ranging from $5,000 to $5,680.

The duo moved to the Upper West Side from Brooklyn; they owned a home in Bushwick. Hopefully, Mamet has better real estate luck than her former Girls co-star Lena Dunham, who had a bit of difficulty parting with her Williamsburg apartment (she eventually sold it at a loss). Dunham later said she felt “real-estate shamed” for “massive” mistake, but it all worked out—she’s living in the West Village now, in an apartment she recently showed off in a cover spread.