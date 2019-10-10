Away Just Launched Your New Favorite Expandable Suitcase

Observer Observer Logo

Away just launched its first collection of softside luggage. Scroll through to see all the new bags.
Courtesy Away
It's called the Expandables Collection.
Courtesy Away
This is Away's first suitcase with an expansion zipper.
Courtesy Away
The whole line is designed to give the traveler a bit more.
Courtesy Away
And made of durable nylon.
Courtesy Away
So you can have more than ever en route.
Courtesy Away
It's available in all four classic sizes.
Courtesy Away
It comes in four colorways: black, green, asphalt and navy.
Courtesy Away
And compression features.
Courtesy Away
They have the same TSA-approved locks you're used to with Away.
Courtesy Away
Plus a front pocket.
Courtesy Away
This collection doesn't have the ejectable battery, though.
Courtesy Away
The leather luggage tag goes on the side handle this time.
Courtesy Away
The Bigger Carry-On in asphalt.
Courtesy Away
The Medium in navy.
Courtesy Away
The Large in black.
Courtesy Away
The Carry-On in green.
Courtesy Away
Over the past few years, luggage brand Away has evolved from your go-to hardcase polycarbonate suitcase to include everything from the ultimate airport carry-all, easy canvas weekenders, personalized monogram accessories and leather tote bags. And now, the cult favorite company is debuting its first-ever collection of expandable softside suitcases.

The new line, aptly dubbed The Expandables, has all the features you’ve come to love from Away bags, including the TSA-approved lock, 360-degree spinner wheels, interior compression system and laundry bag. But this collection of nylon suitcases also has a built-in zipper feature that expands by 4.5 cm, just in case travelers need a little more space and flexibility for their journey.

There's room for a bit more with the new Expandables collection.

There's room for a bit more with the new Expandables collection.

The idea behind the collection is that jet setters should be able to fit more than ever into travel, whether it be an extra pair of shoes, souvenirs, experiences and so on.

To celebrate the launch, Away partnered up with hotels in New York (The Dominick), Los Angeles (The Hoxton), London (The Hoxton), Austin (The Driskill) and Toronto (The Drake) to surprise some very lucky guests with an extra night at their destination—and everything they might want to do with their extra time in that city.

Away surprised travelers with One More Night.

Away surprised travelers with One More Night.

In New York, for example, guests walked into their hotel room to find the new softside bag and all the amenities you might want for one more night—think one more dinner at a New York restaurant like Frenchette or La Mercerie and one more drink in the form of a bottle of Veuve Clicquot. There was one more treat (MilkBar birthday truffles), one more show (at the Whitney Museum) and one more souvenir (from MoMA).

You can fit more than ever in the bags.

The new softside expandable bag is available in all four of the original suitcase sizes (Carry-On, Bigger Carry-On, Medium and Large), with prices ranging from $275 up to $345. They’re a touch more expensive than the traditional polycarbonate suitcases, which range from $225 to $295.

The new bags are designed with a nylon front pocket for easy access to your computer or other necessities, as well as a bottom slip handle and a luggage tag that goes on the side. However, none of the pieces in the Expandables collection come with an ejectable battery.  For the time being, the line comes in four colorways (black, navy, asphalt and green), but surely Away will eventually launch a few new shades for the suitcases—perhaps another Flour Shop collab?

