Away Just Launched Your New Favorite Expandable Suitcase

Over the past few years, luggage brand Away has evolved from your go-to hardcase polycarbonate suitcase to include everything from the ultimate airport carry-all, easy canvas weekenders, personalized monogram accessories and leather tote bags. And now, the cult favorite company is debuting its first-ever collection of expandable softside suitcases.

The new line, aptly dubbed The Expandables, has all the features you’ve come to love from Away bags, including the TSA-approved lock, 360-degree spinner wheels, interior compression system and laundry bag. But this collection of nylon suitcases also has a built-in zipper feature that expands by 4.5 cm, just in case travelers need a little more space and flexibility for their journey.

The idea behind the collection is that jet setters should be able to fit more than ever into travel, whether it be an extra pair of shoes, souvenirs, experiences and so on.

To celebrate the launch, Away partnered up with hotels in New York (The Dominick), Los Angeles (The Hoxton), London (The Hoxton), Austin (The Driskill) and Toronto (The Drake) to surprise some very lucky guests with an extra night at their destination—and everything they might want to do with their extra time in that city.

In New York, for example, guests walked into their hotel room to find the new softside bag and all the amenities you might want for one more night—think one more dinner at a New York restaurant like Frenchette or La Mercerie and one more drink in the form of a bottle of Veuve Clicquot. There was one more treat (MilkBar birthday truffles), one more show (at the Whitney Museum) and one more souvenir (from MoMA).

The new softside expandable bag is available in all four of the original suitcase sizes (Carry-On, Bigger Carry-On, Medium and Large), with prices ranging from $275 up to $345. They’re a touch more expensive than the traditional polycarbonate suitcases, which range from $225 to $295.

The new bags are designed with a nylon front pocket for easy access to your computer or other necessities, as well as a bottom slip handle and a luggage tag that goes on the side. However, none of the pieces in the Expandables collection come with an ejectable battery. For the time being, the line comes in four colorways (black, navy, asphalt and green), but surely Away will eventually launch a few new shades for the suitcases—perhaps another Flour Shop collab?