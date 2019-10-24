Observer Observer Logo

The Most Luxurious Fall Candle Scents to Light at Home Right Now

We found the best, most luxurious fall candle scents to light this season. Scroll through to see our picks.
Cire Trudon Hupo

This French fragrance company has been around since 1643, and its indulgent, gold-accented candles never disappoint. Hupo is perfect for autumn, with hints of amber, cedarwood and iris. $105, Cire Trudon.

Italic Palo Santo Cedar

The e-commerce site just launched candles, made int he same factories as your favorite luxe scents from Chanel and Le Labo—but at a fraction of the price. This woodsy scent is perfect for the cooling temperatures. $35, Italic.

Tom Dixon Alchemy Candle

Tom Dixon candles are as much a decor statement as a luxe scent—this new black pepper, cypress, eucalyptus and patchouli with a touch of smoky wood aroma comes in a black brass vessel with a marble lid. $160, Tom Dixon.

Nest Fragrances Moroccan Amber Luxury

Go for an indulgent candle with this extra large bougie—the scent of Moroccan amber, patchouli, heliotrope bergamot and eucalyptus is the perfect mixture to start off the season. $140, Nest Fragrances.

Lafco Amber

We're already obsessed with Lafco's new scent—it's golden amber, labdanum and incense, in a chic deep blue glass vessel. $65, Lafco.

Richard Ginori Labirinto Scarlatto

If you're looking for a serious splurge, go for one of these fancy Italian candles—it's a unique scent of rose, saffron, geranium, violet and chamomile, with hints of mimosa, sandalwood and honey. $237, Richard Ginori.

Hillhouse Naturals Harvest

You can't go wrong with a peak autumn aroma of cider, cinnamon and apple. $31.50, Hillhouse Naturals.

Boy Smells Philia

Light this purple votive for a warm scent of ambrette seed, bitter orange, cassis, nutmeg, orris, musk and hazelnut. $34, Boy Smells.

The White Company Autumn

Fall isn't just about pumpkin—this fragrant candle exudes an aroma of orchard fruits like pear, quince and apricot, mixed with amber. $26, The White Company.

Eym Laze Meditative Candle

This all-natural votive uses essential oils for aromatherapy blends, and their latest fragrance of frankincense and patchouli is super soothing and peaceful. $48, Eym.

Le Labo Palo Santo 14 Vintage

In case you couldn't tell, we're very into palo santo right now. Skip the santal 33 and try this aroma for fall—it's a dreamy combination of palo santo, labdanum, incense and patchouli. Plus, the chic vessel gives it a little something extra. $65, Nordstrom.

Jemma Sands Laurel Canyon

These candles are inspired by California, and this particular scent is a fall-ready clementine and honeycomb. $68, Jemma Sands.

Birthdate Candles

Cozy up this season with a Birthdate candle—they're customized for your exact birthday, with a special scent for your specific day and sign. $48, Birthdate Candles.

Skandinavisk Koto

Koto is Finnish for "home," and this scent reflects the Nordic fall atmosphere of Blatic amber, schersmin, mandarin and vanilla. $45, Skandinavisk.

Cander Paris Fête

For those of you that want to get in the holiday party mood a little early, light this cheerful red bougie with its hints of pomegranate, cinnamon, cardamom and citrus. $92, Cander Paris.

BurnBox

If you want a steady influx of candles, look no further than BurnBox—the subscription service sends out a new bougie each month from boutique designer. Right now, it's Vancouver Candle Company's Ortus, for a fall fragrance of red current, rose and balsam, because florals aren't just for spring. $32.99 a month, BurnBox.

Year & Day Infinite Midnight

This brand just launched candles, and we recommend this fragrance of cedarwood, vetiver, smoke and rose for a cozy night at home. $60, Year & Day.

Now that fall is underway, it’s time to light the best autumn scents to cozy up your home. It’s not always easy to find the perfect seasonal candle (not everything needs to exude pumpkin spice), but luckily we’ve done the work for you. From Le Labo’s dreamy palo santo and Nest Fragrances’ cozy Moroccan amber to a scent formulated just for your birthdate and the most indulgent gold-accented votives, these are our favorite new luxe candle fragrances for fall.

