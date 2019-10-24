The Most Luxurious Fall Candle Scents to Light at Home Right Now

If you want a steady influx of candles, look no further than BurnBox—the subscription service sends out a new bougie each month from boutique designer. Right now, it's Vancouver Candle Company's Ortus, for a fall fragrance of red current, rose and balsam, because florals aren't just for spring. $32.99 a month, BurnBox.

For those of you that want to get in the holiday party mood a little early, light this cheerful red bougie with its hints of pomegranate, cinnamon, cardamom and citrus. $92, Cander Paris.

In case you couldn't tell, we're very into palo santo right now. Skip the santal 33 and try this aroma for fall—it's a dreamy combination of palo santo, labdanum, incense and patchouli. Plus, the chic vessel gives it a little something extra. $65, Nordstrom.

If you're looking for a serious splurge, go for one of these fancy Italian candles—it's a unique scent of rose, saffron, geranium, violet and chamomile, with hints of mimosa, sandalwood and honey. $237, Richard Ginori.

Go for an indulgent candle with this extra large bougie—the scent of Moroccan amber, patchouli, heliotrope bergamot and eucalyptus is the perfect mixture to start off the season. $140, Nest Fragrances.

Tom Dixon candles are as much a decor statement as a luxe scent—this new black pepper, cypress, eucalyptus and patchouli with a touch of smoky wood aroma comes in a black brass vessel with a marble lid. $160, Tom Dixon.

The e-commerce site just launched candles, made int he same factories as your favorite luxe scents from Chanel and Le Labo—but at a fraction of the price. This woodsy scent is perfect for the cooling temperatures. $35, Italic.

This French fragrance company has been around since 1643, and its indulgent, gold-accented candles never disappoint. Hupo is perfect for autumn, with hints of amber, cedarwood and iris. $105, Cire Trudon.















Now that fall is underway, it’s time to light the best autumn scents to cozy up your home. It’s not always easy to find the perfect seasonal candle (not everything needs to exude pumpkin spice), but luckily we’ve done the work for you. From Le Labo’s dreamy palo santo and Nest Fragrances’ cozy Moroccan amber to a scent formulated just for your birthdate and the most indulgent gold-accented votives, these are our favorite new luxe candle fragrances for fall.