Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Checked Out a $13.75 Million New York Apartment

Supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband, Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerber, are considering making a big purchase in New York. Crawford and Gerber have been house hunting downtown, according to the New York Post, and recently toured a pricey condo in Nolita.

The duo checked out a four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom unit at 152 Elizabeth Street, currently on the market for $13.75 million, per the Post. It’s the most expensive apartment left at the building, though the current ask is a decent amount under the previous listing price of $15 million. Crawford isn’t the only model interested in the condominium; Bella Hadid reportedly toured a $5.98 million unit on a lower floor earlier in October.

The full-floor aerie Crawford and Gerber looked at spans 4,158 square feet, so there’s plenty of room for the whole fam, including their kids, models Kaia and Presley.

A private elevator leads into the condo, and there’s an entry gallery with Pietra Cardosa stone. There is oak flooring throughout, per the listing shared by Compass broker Leonard Steinberg, Debra LaChance and Denise LaChance.

The custom eat-in kitchen is equipped with stainless steel Gaggenau appliances, Italian eucalyptus wood cabinetry, honed marble counters and a sliding island countertop, with breakfast bar seating. There’s a small loggia off the kitchen, for a potential al fresco dining moment.

The large great room is composed of another roomy dining area and a big living space, with a gas-burning fireplace framed in stone.

The airy master suite has a two large walk-in closets as well as a huge marble bathroom with double white vanities, optical glass mirrors and custom stainless steel hardware.

Crawford and Gerber have been rather active on the West Coast real estate market over the past few years, but haven’t made many moves on the East Coast. They did, however, recently scoop up a $5.4 million desert retreat in La Quinta, in the very same enclave where Kylie Jenner also owns a property.