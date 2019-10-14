‘Deadpool’ Writers Searching for the ‘Right Idea’ to Launch Him Into the MCU

In August, it was reported that Disney was struggling to incorporate Ryan Reynolds’ R-rated Deadpool into the family-friendly Marvel Cinematic Universe now that the Mouse House had acquired Fox. Sure, that’s a good problem to have if you’re Disney. It’s not like every other studio is attempting to fit $1 billion franchises into existing cinematic universes. But still, the problem persists.

Franchise scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick appear ready to go regardless of the new universe as they await an official greenlight from up above.

“We’re just waiting for the word from on high,” Wernick told Den of Geek. “There’s a lot to be sorted out, like how Deadpool fits into the Marvel Universe with the other characters and into the release schedule of the MCU. Then it’s, do the X-Men get in there at some point? Fantastic Four? There’s a lot to be sorted out and I think we’re all getting a much needed rest from Deadpool – Ryan and us and everybody.”

Fans have understandably worried that Disney’s purchase of Fox would neuter the Merc with a Mouth. But, fear not, loyal audiences—Disney CEO Bob Iger said the character would remain R-rated way back in 2017. The delay in official development of a new Deadpool movie is not a harbinger of bad news and the property won’t be cancelled. There’s simply too much money to be made for Disney to sideline the character and we all know how much Disney loves money.

“The promise is that there will be more Deadpool,” Reese told the outlet. “He will live in the R-rated universe that we’ve created, and hopefully we’ll be allowed to play a little bit in the MCU sandbox as well and incorporate him into that. We’ve just got to land on the right idea and once we do, I think we’ll be off to the races. We wake up thinking about Deadpool and we go to sleep thinking about Deadpool, so there will be another Deadpool and we just have to make it the right way.”

We don’t know when Deadpool 3 will arrive, but the writers are confident that it will indeed become a reality. This is pure speculation, but our best guess is that Reynolds’ solo Deadpool features will remain R-rated while his potential crossover appearances will be made PG-13 (including a self-aware quip from Wade Wilson regarding Disney’s family-friendly content restrictions).