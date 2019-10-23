Disney’s Bob Iger Is Not Happy With Scorsese and Coppola’s Marvel Hate

Just as the Marvel Cinematic Universe is composed of episodic chapters that feed into one another, so too is the current discourse surrounding the films. After famed Hollywood directors Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola ignited the recent conversation with fervent criticisms of the MCU, we are now set to add to the sprawling feud.

Scorsese recently compared the superhero films to “theme parks” while Coppola described them as “despicable.” Now, Disney CEO Bob Iger, who pushed to acquire Marvel for more than $4 billion in 2009, is striking back.

“I reserve the word ‘despicable’ for someone who committed mass murder,” Iger said Tuesday night while speaking at the WSJ Tech Live conference. “These are movies.”