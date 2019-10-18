Disney’s Live-Action ‘Mulan’ Reportedly Set for Long Reshoots

Disney’s strategy of remaking beloved animated classics in live-action has been a smashing success at the box office. This year, The Lion King, Aladdin and Dumbo have earned more than $3 billion worldwide combined. Of the handful of reimiagnings Disney has planned moving forward, none may be more anticipated than Mulan. But will the film be ready in time for it planned March release date?

Mulan is reportedly set to undergo four months of reshoots beginning later this month, according to The Disinsider. Though every single blockbuster bakes reshoot time into its schedule to make changes, these typically take just a few weeks. Mulan‘s teaser received mostly positive responses when it was released over the summer.

“As of now, it is not known what the reshoots entail, but we hear for now that it is for significant battle sequences,” the outlet notes.

Disney did not immediately respond to Observer’s request for comment.

Rumors emanating from test screenings earlier this year suggested that Mushu, originally voiced by Eddie Murphy in the animated version, had been replaced by a non-speaking Phoenix, and that classic songs from the original would not be sung in the film.

Niki Caro is directing and Liu Yiefei stars as the titular hero, a casting decision praised at the time for the actress’ well-received work in both Eastern and Western cinema. However, Yiefei recently generated controversy when she publicly expressed support of the Hong Kong protests on the blogging site Weibo. This may cause concern at the higher levels of the studio as China decides whether or not to allow Mulan to play in the lucrative Middle Kingdom market. A similar situation is currently playing out in the NBA.

The film follows Mulan, a fearless young woman, who disguises herself as a man in order to replace her ailing father in the Imperial Army. The animated Mulan earned more than $300 million worldwide in 1998, or north of $470 million accounting for inflation. The new movie is set for a March 27, 2020 release.