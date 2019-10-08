Google Makes It Even Easier to Compulsively Shop With New ‘Price Tracking’ Tool

The new Google Shopping promises thrifty online shoppers the lowest prices on items they’ve been eyeing.

The tech giant announced the rollout of the “redesigned Google Shopping experience” last week, available for U.S. users on mobile and desktop. While Google Alerts have been around for a while, the redesign marks the first time the browser maker has launched a dedicated e-commerce price tracker.

“Once you’ve found the product you need, turn on ‘price track,’ and you’ll receive a notification on your phone when the price of that item drops,” wrote Surojit Chatterjee, Google Shopping’s VP of product management, in the announcement.

“In the coming weeks, you’ll have the option to receive those notifications through email,” Chatterjee added, encouraging shoppers to get a head start on upcoming holiday purchases by turning on tracking for potential gifts on their list.

Other features include real-time prices at local retailers, along with a new personalized homepage. The page is set up based on users’ past browsing history, or course, so “you see useful product suggestions, as well as sections that help you reorder common items or continue your shopping research.”

With Google Express recently being rebranded as “Shopping,” the company hopes those already utilizing its browser to hunt for items will use it to order directly through it “with a Google guarantee.”

“You already come to Google to browse and search for products—now, you can buy from thousands of stores directly on Google,” Chatterjee said. “Checkout is quick, easy and safe because you can use the information saved in your Google Account.”

No word on whether or not your wallet will be happy with you doing actual checkouts during innocent browser window shopping.