Gwen Stefani Finally Sold Her Eclectic Beverly Hills Mansion for $21.65 Million

By
Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale finally sold the home they once shared. Scroll through to see inside.
Courtesy The Agency
The former couple purchased the mansion in 2006.
Courtesy The Agency
Stefani and Rossdale originally listed the house for $35 million.
Courtesy The Agency
It took over two years, but they found a buyer.
Courtesy The Agency
But the final sales price is a majorly discounted $21.65 million.
Courtesy The Agency
Stefani brought in Kelly Wearstler to design the home.
Courtesy The Agency
It's definitely eclectic.
Courtesy The Agency
It's composed of seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.
Courtesy The Agency
The entryway.
Courtesy The Agency
The house is 15,018 square feet.
Courtesy The Agency
A marble fireplace divides a dining area and the living room.
Courtesy The Agency
And a more formal dining room.
Courtesy The Agency
The master suite is on the main level.
Courtesy The Agency
There are two master bathrooms.
Courtesy The Agency
A monochrome master bath.
Courtesy The Agency
A marble staircase leads to the second level.
Courtesy The Agency
The 1,500-square-foot gym.
Courtesy The Agency
There's a fully covered outdoor living room, too.
Courtesy The Agency
And a kitchen and a bar.
Courtesy The Agency
The eat-in kitchen has a marble island and stainless steel appliances.
Courtesy The Agency
An optical illusion moment in the kitchen.
Courtesy The Agency
The movie theater.
Courtesy The Agency
The tennis court.
Courtesy The Agency
It's on two acres of land.
Courtesy The Agency
And in a gated community.
Courtesy The Agency
It took more than two years and a serious price cut, but Gwen Stefani has, at long last, found a buyer for her eclectic Beverly Hills home.

The pop star purchased the absolutely massive, 15,018-square-foot abode for $13.25 million back in 2006, when she was married to Gavin Rossdale. The former couple finalized their divorce in 2016, and subsequently began shopping around their palatial Los Angeles residence for $35 million. It officially appeared for sale in January 2017, but they weren’t able to find anyone willing to buy the über pricey home.

Gwen Stefani has been trying to sell the home for over two years. Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images Getty Images for Fondation Prince Albert II

The seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion has lingered on the market at steadily lower price tags ever since, and was most recently listed for a touch under $25 million. That managed to garner some interest, but the final sales price is a significantly discounted $21.65 million.

Stefani definitely put her mark on the enormous home; she brought in interior designer Kelly Wearstler to help decorate the place, and the final result is a mixture of monochrome accents, metallic details, über bright colors and plenty of marble slabs.

It starts out with a rather attention-grabbing black-and-white geometric marble floor in the entry, though that ends up being one of the tamer aspects of the home. The living room features a massive double-sided floor-to-ceiling marble fireplace, which divides the entertaining space from a dining room that’s furnished with pale yellow leather chairs.

There’s an additional, perhaps more formal dining room as well, with black-and-white chevron-patterned floors, a marble table and starburst chandelier.

Stefani and Gavin Rossdale finalized their divorce in 2016. Angela Weiss/Getty Images for City Of Hope

The monochrome eat-in kitchen is equipped with stainless steel cabinetry, a black marble center island, white cabinetry, breakfast area and so many black-and-white striped accent walls it’s almost like an optical illusion.

The master suite is on the main level, with two impressive marble-bedecked bathrooms and perfectly over-the-top closets. There’s also a movie theater, a private office and, our personal favorite, a gift wrapping room, per the listing The Agency broker Craig Knizek shared with Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate broker Jade Mills.

The 1,500-square-foot professional level gym has all the fancy workout equipment you could imagine, plus a private massage room and a sauna.

Outside, there’s a pool and spa, as well as a full covered outdoor living room with an entertainment area and a fireplace, a kitchen and a marble bar. Rossdale is a big tennis fan, so we assume he was involved in the tournament-worthy lighted court on the property, as well as the covered pavilion.

Stefani continues to own two other homes on the West Coast, per Variety, including a place in West Hollywood and another near Hancock Park. There were also reports she and Blake Shelton were perusing houses, and according to ET, they did recently purchase a home together last month.

