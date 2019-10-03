Gwen Stefani Finally Sold Her Eclectic Beverly Hills Mansion for $21.65 Million

It took over two years, but they found a buyer.

It took more than two years and a serious price cut, but Gwen Stefani has, at long last, found a buyer for her eclectic Beverly Hills home.

The pop star purchased the absolutely massive, 15,018-square-foot abode for $13.25 million back in 2006, when she was married to Gavin Rossdale. The former couple finalized their divorce in 2016, and subsequently began shopping around their palatial Los Angeles residence for $35 million. It officially appeared for sale in January 2017, but they weren’t able to find anyone willing to buy the über pricey home.

The seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion has lingered on the market at steadily lower price tags ever since, and was most recently listed for a touch under $25 million. That managed to garner some interest, but the final sales price is a significantly discounted $21.65 million.

Stefani definitely put her mark on the enormous home; she brought in interior designer Kelly Wearstler to help decorate the place, and the final result is a mixture of monochrome accents, metallic details, über bright colors and plenty of marble slabs.

It starts out with a rather attention-grabbing black-and-white geometric marble floor in the entry, though that ends up being one of the tamer aspects of the home. The living room features a massive double-sided floor-to-ceiling marble fireplace, which divides the entertaining space from a dining room that’s furnished with pale yellow leather chairs.

There’s an additional, perhaps more formal dining room as well, with black-and-white chevron-patterned floors, a marble table and starburst chandelier.

The monochrome eat-in kitchen is equipped with stainless steel cabinetry, a black marble center island, white cabinetry, breakfast area and so many black-and-white striped accent walls it’s almost like an optical illusion.

The master suite is on the main level, with two impressive marble-bedecked bathrooms and perfectly over-the-top closets. There’s also a movie theater, a private office and, our personal favorite, a gift wrapping room, per the listing The Agency broker Craig Knizek shared with Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate broker Jade Mills.

The 1,500-square-foot professional level gym has all the fancy workout equipment you could imagine, plus a private massage room and a sauna.

Outside, there’s a pool and spa, as well as a full covered outdoor living room with an entertainment area and a fireplace, a kitchen and a marble bar. Rossdale is a big tennis fan, so we assume he was involved in the tournament-worthy lighted court on the property, as well as the covered pavilion.

Stefani continues to own two other homes on the West Coast, per Variety, including a place in West Hollywood and another near Hancock Park. There were also reports she and Blake Shelton were perusing houses, and according to ET, they did recently purchase a home together last month.