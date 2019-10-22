Observer Observer Logo

Jet Set: Everything You’ll Want for an October Getaway

Welcome to Jet Set. Scroll through to see our favorite travel items and accessories right now.
Montblanc x (RED) Cabin Trolley #MY4810

Montblanc released a special edition of its polycarbonate carry-on for its (RED) initiative, and $5.50 from every purchase of the suitcase goes to the Global Fund to support HIV/AIDS programs. $865, Montblanc.

Wander Nomad Wet Bag

These waterproof bags come in tons of cheerful prints, and they're perfect for throwing in your wet bathing suit, workout clothes or anything else you don't have time to let wash or dry before packing up your suitcase. $36, Wander Wet Bag.

Paskho Purity Travel Pants

This entire brand is about sustainable travel apparel, so you'll feel good about this purchase. These pants have ultrasonic welded and bonded seams, plus moisture wicking, water repellant fabric. They're comfy enough for your journey, and cute enough to wear on your trip. $158, Paskho.

Brandless Packing Cubes

We're big fans of packing cubes to keep you über organized, and this four-piece simple black set is made of recycled plastic, in a special durable material. $40, Brandless.

UNTUCKit Bella White Shirt

Opening your perfectly packed suitcase just to find every item of clothing you've brought is somehow still as wrinkled as if you stuffed all your apparel in a garbage bag is always disappointing yet somehow inescapable, so consider scooping up one of UNTUCKit's staples, like this easy white button down—they're no-iron and wrinkle-resistant, so they're also perfect for any plane rides where you have to go straight to work. $78, UNTUCKit.

DVF x Leatherology Soft Belmont Tote

This limited edition collab includes a special version of Leatherology's beloved travel tote, with the option to personalize it—it's a chic and convenient addition to your travel ensemble. $348, Leatherology.

Farm Rio Golden Leaves Velvet Dress

We're all about the easiest travel outfits, and this velvet dress is so convenient to pack in your bag—plus, it's perfect for fall. $275, Farm Rio.

BioEffect On-the-Go Essentials

This four-piece set includes EGF serum, EGF day serum, volcanic exfoliator and micellar cleansing products for all your skin travel essentials. $80, BioEffect.

Moore & Giles Accessories Case

Upgrade your fall travel accessories situation with this brown leather case, complete with shearling lining and an interior pocket to keep your ultra organized. $180, Moore & Giles.

Outdoor Voices Merino T-Shirt

The latest Outdoor Voices launch is ideal for your travel uniform—it's merino wool and regulates body temp, helps prevent odor and even wicks sweat moisture. $55, Outdoor Voices.

It’s not exactly winter just yet, but the cooler temperatures are officially here. Now that your fall wardrobe is starting to make its way out of your closet, it’s time to elevate your travel fashion for the season, too. From Outdoor Voices’ new merino tee and Montblanc’s charitable red carry-on to the most useful packing cubes and wrinkle-proof tops, these are the travel pieces we love right now.

