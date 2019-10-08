Observer Observer Logo

Jet Set: Our Favorite Travel Accessories to Kick Off Fall

By
Welcome to Jet Set. Scroll through to see our favorite travel items and accessories right now.
Kaitlyn Flannagan for Observer

Slip Sleep Mask

A sleep mask is crucial for red eye flights (and also if you just want to catch a quick nap en route), and we're obsessed with this pure silk one—and not just because it's adorable and marble pink. It's also anti-crease for your hair and face, so you won't wake up with red marks. $50, Slip.

Courtesy Slip

Rimowa Original Cabin Aluminum Marine Suitcase

The luxe German luggage brand just launched its classic aluminum suitcase in new colors, including this cheerful blue. $1,150, Rimowa

Courtesy Rimowa

Lake Pajamas Ribbon Long Sleeve Set

You'll live in this super soft PJ set, inspired by the English countryside, on all your long haul travels. $122, Lake Pajamas.

Courtesy Lake Pajamas
Advertisement

EO Lavender Hand Sanitizer Wipes

There's no denying public transportation is a germ nightmare, so keep these all natural lavender wipes in your bag. $23.99, EO.

Courtesy EO

Burst Oral Care Sonic Toothbrush

This is definitely a bit bigger than any mini toothbrush, but it also guarantees whiter teeth and has a special battery that requires just one charge that lasts for 4 weeks, so no need to bring any extra chargers on the go. $99.99, Burst Oral Care.

Courtesy Burst

Birdies Starling Black Leather Shoes

The comfiest (and Meghan Markle-approved) shoes were just released in leather, so you're all set when it comes to your fall travel footwear. $165, Birdies.

Courtesy Birdies
Advertisement

IWLT Beauty Purifying S.O.S. Spot Gel

Travel is hard on skin, and this little spot treatment fix is easy to dab on while on the go. $22, IWLT Beauty.

Courtesy I Woke Up Like This

Bravo Sierra Shaving Cream

This wellness brand's sustainable products were created to service the military community, and then direct-to-consumer. Their travel-sized shaving cream is easy to throw into your bag, and works well even when you have to use that subpar razor you bought in the airport. Also, a percentage of all sales goes toward supporting members of the military, veterans and their families. $2.50, Bravo Sierra.

Courtesy Bravo Sierra

Mott50 Morgan Shirt

This brand's clothes are made with UPF fabrics, even their athleisure, like this easy button down. $98, Mott50.

Courtesy Mott50
Advertisement

BeautyBlender Dry Cleanser

This travel-sized spray will cleanse all your make-up brushes and blenders during your adventures. $16, BeautyBlender.

Courtesy Beauty Blender
Slideshow | List
- / 11

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite new accessories that are perfect for any kind of trip.

Now that fall is underway and pumpkin spice is taking over once again, we’re moving onto the autumn essentials you need while planning your next adventure—but don’t worry, there aren’t any syrupy Starbucks drinks included. From Rimowa’s brand new blue aluminum luggage launch and Birdies’ latest leather shoe to an on-the-go spot treatment and the coziest pajamas, these are the travel pieces we love right now.

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, Travel, slideshow, Travel, luxury travel, Jet Set, packing lists, Packing tips, Beautyblender

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page