Jet Set: Our Favorite Travel Accessories to Kick Off Fall

This travel-sized spray will cleanse all your make-up brushes and blenders during your adventures. $16, BeautyBlender.

This brand's clothes are made with UPF fabrics, even their athleisure, like this easy button down. $98, Mott50.

This wellness brand's sustainable products were created to service the military community, and then direct-to-consumer. Their travel-sized shaving cream is easy to throw into your bag, and works well even when you have to use that subpar razor you bought in the airport. Also, a percentage of all sales goes toward supporting members of the military, veterans and their families. $2.50, Bravo Sierra.

Travel is hard on skin, and this little spot treatment fix is easy to dab on while on the go. $22, IWLT Beauty.

The comfiest (and Meghan Markle-approved) shoes were just released in leather, so you're all set when it comes to your fall travel footwear. $165, Birdies.

This is definitely a bit bigger than any mini toothbrush, but it also guarantees whiter teeth and has a special battery that requires just one charge that lasts for 4 weeks, so no need to bring any extra chargers on the go. $99.99, Burst Oral Care.

There's no denying public transportation is a germ nightmare, so keep these all natural lavender wipes in your bag. $23.99, EO.

You'll live in this super soft PJ set, inspired by the English countryside, on all your long haul travels. $122, Lake Pajamas.

A sleep mask is crucial for red eye flights (and also if you just want to catch a quick nap en route), and we're obsessed with this pure silk one—and not just because it's adorable and marble pink. It's also anti-crease for your hair and face, so you won't wake up with red marks. $50, Slip.

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite new accessories that are perfect for any kind of trip.

Now that fall is underway and pumpkin spice is taking over once again, we’re moving onto the autumn essentials you need while planning your next adventure—but don’t worry, there aren’t any syrupy Starbucks drinks included. From Rimowa’s brand new blue aluminum luggage launch and Birdies’ latest leather shoe to an on-the-go spot treatment and the coziest pajamas, these are the travel pieces we love right now.