JetBlue Just Released $31 Fares for Every Single Flight Nationwide on Halloween

If you’re still at a loss for Halloween plans tomorrow, and happen to feel the urge to take a trip instead of desperately searching for a last minute costume, you’re going to want to head to JetBlue’s website ASAP.

The airline just launched a flash sale for All Hallows’ Eve, and it might be their best yet—every single one-way flight within the United States will cost you a mere $31, as long as you book by October 31, for October 31.

JetBlue has dubbed the promo “The Monster Sale,” and it means you can fly across the country for just $31 tomorrow. If any New Yorkers are looking to jet to Los Angeles for the weekend, now’s your chance (and vice versa). And with temperatures starting to drop this fall in the northeast, why not book a flight from Boston to Puerto Rico? Other possibilities include a jaunt from San Diego to Fort Lauderdale, or Orlando to Salt Lake City, or Providence to West Palm Beach.

So if you just realized there’s a friend’s Halloween celebration on the other side of the country that you wanted to attend, you can’t still make it—just be sure to book your trip before 11:59 pm tomorrow. The sale isn’t applicable for JetBlue’s luxury Mint seats, or on prior bookings, and you’re going to want to do this online, because all fares purchased via phone will cost you an extra $25 per person.

We’re thinking these flights are going to be scooped up fast, so if you’re having any travel impulses right now, make a move before Halloween comes to an end.