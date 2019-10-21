Justin Bieber’s Instagram Spree Already Brought in Offers to Buy His Beverly Hills Mansion

If Justin Bieber gets bored of the whole music thing, maybe he should consider venturing into real estate. The pop star recently posted a slew of photos on his Instagram page, showcasing his Beverly Hills mansion in all its glory. He included a few captions informing his 120 million followers that he’s considering selling the 6,132-square-foot mansion, and he’ll throw in “all the furniture.” He even added to “MAKE AN OFFER,” and yes, the all-caps is straight from his upload.

It appears the very proud cat owner got quite a few offers from his social media spree, as according to TMZ, at least five people have reached out with serious inquiries about the home, either personally or through their brokers. The outlet also claims that “at least one billionaire” is in the mix, and hails from a “very famous family.”

SEE ALSO: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Former Longtime Silver Lake Home Sold for $3.4 Million

It’s not clear if Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, who are back in Los Angeles after their second wedding in South Carolina, are accepting any of the offers that have come in, but they haven’t actually lived in the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home all that long—they bought the estate for $8.5 million in March.

The sprawling home features white oak floors, marble-framed fireplace, wood-paneled library and a sunken living room, in addition to an Art Deco-style bar and temperature-controlled wine cellar. The Biebers put their mark on the place, with decor like banana print wallpaper, custom neon light signs and lots of Drew House merch. If Bieber wasn’t kidding about including all the furnishings in the sale, that means the new owner will have a whole lot of personalized pieces, though perhaps the couple will take that giant framed photo of their cuddling beach moment with them to their next residence. Also, #content.

Per TMZ, the couple is planning on moving no matter what, as they’re already looking for a new home in Los Angeles, though it’s not clear why they’re so ready to leave this property behind. Hopefully, there were no egg-throwing incidents involved.