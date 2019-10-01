Observer Observer Logo

Karlie Kloss Is Selling Her West Village Bachelorette Pad

By
Karlie Kloss is selling her West Village bachelorette pad. Scroll through to peek inside.
Courtesy Donna Dotan
The living room has 12-foot ceilings.
Courtesy Donna Dotan
Kloss bought the home for $1.98 million in 2012.
Courtesy Donna Dotan
She brought in Nate Berkus to help remodel the home.
Courtesy Donna Dotan
Advertisement
It's spread out over three levels.
Courtesy Donna Dotan
There's built-in shelving in the library.
Courtesy Donna Dotan
The unit is located in a townhouse on Charles Street.
Courtesy Donna Dotan
Advertisement
The remodeled eat-in kitchen.
Courtesy Donna Dotan
Both of the bedrooms are located upstairs.
Courtesy Donna Dotan
The master suite.
Courtesy Donna Dotan
Advertisement
The master bathroom.
Courtesy Donna Dotan
There's a stall shower and soaking tub.
Courtesy Donna Dotan
There's a private terrace off the master suite.
Courtesy Donna Dotan
Advertisement
The extra bathroom.
Courtesy Donna Dotan
She wants $2.75 million for the co-op.
Courtesy Donna Dotan
Slideshow | List
- / 15

Model Karlie Kloss is finally getting around to selling her West Village home of seven years. Kloss, who married Joshua Kushner almost exactly a year ago, purchased the three-level apartment for $1.98 million back in 2012.

And now, Kloss is listing the New York abode for $2.75 million, as first spotted by the Wall Street Journal.

SEE ALSO: Lindsey Vonn Is Selling Her Vail Retreat and Moving to the East Coast

Kloss revamped the co-op shortly after she acquired it, and brought in interior designer Nate Berkus to help out.

Karlie Kloss is making moves in New York. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

There are 12-foot ceilings in the living area, which is divided into various seating and entertaining enclaves. There’s also a library with built-in shelving on the lower level.

The eat-in kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry and marble countertops, with a breakfast nook. At present, it appears there are no Momofuku Milk Bar Karlie’s Kookies to snack on, but perhaps that’s because the apartment is currently staged by Christopher Henry Designs, per the listing held by Compass broker Nick Gavin.

Both of the bedrooms are on the second floor. The master suite has views of Charles Street and a private terrace, with walls of custom floor-to-ceiling closets Kloss had installed—we’d expect nothing less. The glass-tiled bathroom has a skylight, with a soaking tub, rain shower and double vanity.

The second bedroom also has a skylight, with another walk-in closet.

We were wondering when Kloss would decide to put her bachelorette pad on the market, but perhaps it was her second wedding to Kushner over the summer that prompted her to list this apartment. It’s not clear where the couple is heading next, but this isn’t the first real estate move they’ve made this year—Kloss and Kushner also sold their Nolita home over the summer, netting $6.6 million for the two-bedroom abode.

Filed Under: Celebrity, Lifestyle, Real Estate, slideshow, celebrity real estate, celebrity homes, real estate, Karlie Kloss, Compass, New York real estate

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page