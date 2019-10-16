Katherine Heigl's former Los Feliz home is back on the market. Scroll through to see inside.















The charming Los Feliz house that Katherine Heigl once called home is back on the market. The former Grey’s Anatomy actress purchased the four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom abode in 2007, and offloaded it for $2.6 million in 2013.

The gated 4,340-square-foot house, now listed for $4.45 million, was built in 1922, and has high ceilings, lots of French doors and large windows throughout.

The living room is centered around a wood-burning fireplace, and leads into the teal-painted family room, which has built-in bookshelves, millwork and French doors that access the exterior wraparound deck.

The eat-in kitchen is fitted with stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry and grey countertops, with dual islands and bar seating. There’s a walk-in pantry as well as a separate breakfast area, though there’s also a formal dining room for fancier occasions.

All of the bedrooms are located on the upper level, where there’s also a skylight and a covered patio, per the listing shared by Compass broker Michael Maguire and Keller Williams broker Michael Maloney. The master suite features a Calacatta gold marble fireplace and a walk-in closet. The airy bathroom contains a double vanity, jacuzzi tub and a separate shower.

The grassy backyard is surrounded by plenty of trees, with a stone deck around the pool and spa, and an outdoor fireplace. There’s a renovated guest house with exposed wood beamed ceilings.

While there seems to be lots of privacy outside, it apparently wasn’t quite enough for Heigl—she had an incident with the neighbors back in 2010, when she and her husband, musician Josh Kelley, decided to have what she called “so PG” time in the hot tub. Heigl said the neighbor started screaming at the duo to go inside after they turned on music at a “low volume,” and things escalated from there. Heigl and Kelley called their security, the police were eventually brought in, and it all ended in a TMZ video of the pair talking to the police in their bathing suits.