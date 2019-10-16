Observer Observer Logo

Katherine Heigl’s Former Los Feliz Home Is Back on the Market

By
Katherine Heigl's former Los Feliz home is back on the market. Scroll through to see inside.
Courtesy Alex Zarour of Virtually Here Studios
The home is now listed for $4.45 million.
Courtesy Alex Zarour of Virtually Here Studios
Heigl bought the home in 2010.
Courtesy Alex Zarour of Virtually Here Studios
She sold the property in 2013.
Courtesy Alex Zarour of Virtually Here Studios
Advertisement
There's a marble fireplace in the living room.
Courtesy Alex Zarour of Virtually Here Studios
The formal dining room.
Courtesy Alex Zarour of Virtually Here Studios
The family room.
Courtesy Alex Zarour of Virtually Here Studios
Advertisement
There are built-in bookshelves.
Courtesy Alex Zarour of Virtually Here Studios
The eat-in kitchen.
Courtesy Alex Zarour of Virtually Here Studios
There are two islands and counter seating.
Courtesy Alex Zarour of Virtually Here Studios
Advertisement
Plus a separate breakfast area.
Courtesy Alex Zarour of Virtually Here Studios
All of the bedrooms are located upstairs.
Courtesy Alex Zarour of Virtually Here Studios
The master suite has a fireplace, walk-in closet and spa bathroom.
Courtesy Alex Zarour of Virtually Here Studios
Advertisement
The house was originally built in 1922.
Courtesy Alex Zarour of Virtually Here Studios
There's a pool, spa and fireplace outside.
Courtesy Alex Zarour of Virtually Here Studios
There's a guest house by the pool.
Courtesy Alex Zarour of Virtually Here Studios
Advertisement
It has wood beamed ceilings.
Courtesy Alex Zarour of Virtually Here Studios
Slideshow | List
- / 17

The charming Los Feliz house that Katherine Heigl once called home is back on the market. The former Grey’s Anatomy actress purchased the four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom abode in 2007, and offloaded it for $2.6 million in 2013.

The gated 4,340-square-foot house, now listed for $4.45 million, was built in 1922, and has high ceilings, lots of French doors and large windows throughout.

SEE ALSO: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Former Longtime Silver Lake Home Sold for $3.4 Million

The living room is centered around a wood-burning fireplace, and leads into the teal-painted family room, which has built-in bookshelves, millwork and French doors that access the exterior wraparound deck.

The eat-in kitchen is fitted with stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry and grey countertops, with dual islands and bar seating. There’s a walk-in pantry as well as a separate breakfast area, though there’s also a formal dining room for fancier occasions.

Katherine Heigl had a few issues with one of her neighbors during her ownership. Rich Fury/Getty Images

All of the bedrooms are located on the upper level, where there’s also a skylight and a covered patio, per the listing shared by Compass broker Michael Maguire and Keller Williams broker Michael Maloney. The master suite features a Calacatta gold marble fireplace and a walk-in closet. The airy bathroom contains a double vanity, jacuzzi tub and a separate shower.

The grassy backyard is surrounded by plenty of trees, with a stone deck around the pool and spa, and an outdoor fireplace. There’s a renovated guest house with exposed wood beamed ceilings.

While there seems to be lots of privacy outside, it apparently wasn’t quite enough for Heigl—she had an incident with the neighbors back in 2010, when she and her husband, musician Josh Kelley, decided to have what she called “so PG” time in the hot tub. Heigl said the neighbor started screaming at the duo to go inside after they turned on music at a “low volume,” and things escalated from there. Heigl and Kelley called their security, the police were eventually brought in, and it all ended in a TMZ video of the pair talking to the police in their bathing suits.

Filed Under: Celebrity, Lifestyle, Real Estate, slideshow, celebrity real estate, celebrity homes, Los Angeles real estate, Los Angeles, Compass, Grey's Anatomy

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page