Leonardo DiCaprio’s Former Longtime Silver Lake Home Sold for $3.4 Million

There are four bedrooms in the home.

An elevator provides access to all three stories.

There are wood beam accents and dark wood floors throughout the home.

And now those buyers just flipped the property for $3.4 million.

Last December, Leonardo DiCaprio sold his longtime Silver Lake home for $1.56 million. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor owned the three-story Spanish-style home for nearly 20 years, as he purchased it for $769,500 back in 1999.

And now, less than a year after DiCaprio ditched the four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom Los Angeles abode, the house has traded hands once again, as the 4,006-square-foot residence just sold for $3.4 million.

The house was originally built in 1931, and has been restored and updated. The sellers, who were repped by Ontrak Real Estate broker Manuel Fierros, completed a (rather speedy) remodel after they bought the home from DiCaprio. The currently unknown new buyers were represented by Compass broker Sarah Jackson.

A gated entry courtyard leads into the home, and the living room features exposed beamed and original wood doors, as well as a fireplace. There’s a formal dining room and a sitting room that overlooks the courtyard. A remodeled elevator provides access to all three levels of the home.

The oversized eat-in kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, dark cabinetry and white brick backsplash, with a center island and counter seating, plus a butler’s pantry.

The roomy master suite contains a fireplace and a full separate sitting area with two sets of doors that lead to the courtyard. The bathroom is configured with a double vanity and a glass-enclosed free-standing tub and shower.

There’s a pool in the backyard, as well as a covered pavilion with an outdoor fireplace and full entertainment and living space.

Even though DiCaprio parted with this particular Silver Lake home, he still maintains a large real estate portfolio of pricey homes around the United States, including two houses in the celeb-loved Bird Streets, two Malibu beach retreats and a Palm Springs getaway. The Academy Award-winner also scooped up a Los Feliz home from Moby in early 2018. DiCaprio keeps an East Coast presence, too, he also owns two adjacent units in a luxe, eco-friendly Battery Park building.