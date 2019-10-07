Leonardo DiCaprio’s Former Longtime Silver Lake Home Sold for $3.4 Million

Last December, Leonardo DiCaprio sold his longtime Silver Lake home for $1.56 million. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor owned the three-story Spanish-style home for nearly 20 years, as he purchased it for $769,500 back in 1999.
And now, less than a year after DiCaprio ditched the four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom Los Angeles abode, the house has traded hands once again, as the 4,006-square-foot residence just sold for $3.4 million.
SEE ALSO: Gwen Stefani Finally Sold Her Eclectic Beverly Hills Mansion for $21.65 Million
The house was originally built in 1931, and has been restored and updated. The sellers, who were repped by Ontrak Real Estate broker Manuel Fierros, completed a (rather speedy) remodel after they bought the home from DiCaprio. The currently unknown new buyers were represented by Compass broker Sarah Jackson.
A gated entry courtyard leads into the home, and the living room features exposed beamed and original wood doors, as well as a fireplace. There’s a formal dining room and a sitting room that overlooks the courtyard. A remodeled elevator provides access to all three levels of the home.
The oversized eat-in kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, dark cabinetry and white brick backsplash, with a center island and counter seating, plus a butler’s pantry.
The roomy master suite contains a fireplace and a full separate sitting area with two sets of doors that lead to the courtyard. The bathroom is configured with a double vanity and a glass-enclosed free-standing tub and shower.
There’s a pool in the backyard, as well as a covered pavilion with an outdoor fireplace and full entertainment and living space.
Even though DiCaprio parted with this particular Silver Lake home, he still maintains a large real estate portfolio of pricey homes around the United States, including two houses in the celeb-loved Bird Streets, two Malibu beach retreats and a Palm Springs getaway. The Academy Award-winner also scooped up a Los Feliz home from Moby in early 2018. DiCaprio keeps an East Coast presence, too, he also owns two adjacent units in a luxe, eco-friendly Battery Park building.