Leonardo DiCaprio’s Former Longtime Silver Lake Home Sold for $3.4 Million

By
Leonardo DiCaprio's longtime former Silver Lake home just sold. Scroll through to see inside.
Courtesy Sarah Jackson/Compass
DiCaprio sold the house last December for $1.56 million.
Courtesy Sarah Jackson/Compass
And now those buyers just flipped the property for $3.4 million.
Courtesy Sarah Jackson/Compass
The sellers completed a speedy renovation.
Courtesy Sarah Jackson/Compass
The Spanish-style home was originally built in 1931.
Courtesy Sarah Jackson/Compass
DiCaprio bought the house in 1999.
Courtesy Sarah Jackson/Compass
An entry courtyard leads into the home.
Courtesy Sarah Jackson/Compass
There are wood beam accents and dark wood floors throughout the home.
Courtesy Sarah Jackson/Compass
The formal dining room.
Courtesy Sarah Jackson/Compass
An elevator provides access to all three stories.
The eat-in kitchen has breakfast bar seating.
Courtesy Sarah Jackson/Compass
The breakfast nook.
Courtesy Sarah Jackson/Compass
There are four bedrooms in the home.
Courtesy Sarah Jackson/Compass
The master suite.
Courtesy Sarah Jackson/Compass
It has a fireplace and separate living area.
Courtesy Sarah Jackson/Compass
The master bathroom.
Courtesy Sarah Jackson/Compass
There's a pool in the backyard.
Courtesy Sarah Jackson/Compass
As well as a covered living pavilion.
Courtesy Sarah Jackson/Compass
With a fireplace and entertainment area.
Courtesy Sarah Jackson/Compass
Last December, Leonardo DiCaprio sold his longtime Silver Lake home for $1.56 million. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor owned the three-story Spanish-style home for nearly 20 years, as he purchased it for $769,500 back in 1999.

And now, less than a year after DiCaprio ditched the four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom Los Angeles abode, the house has traded hands once again, as the 4,006-square-foot residence just sold for $3.4 million.

SEE ALSO: Gwen Stefani Finally Sold Her Eclectic Beverly Hills Mansion for $21.65 Million

The house was originally built in 1931, and has been restored and updated. The sellers, who were repped by Ontrak Real Estate broker Manuel Fierros, completed a (rather speedy) remodel after they bought the home from DiCaprio. The currently unknown new buyers were represented by Compass broker Sarah Jackson.

Leonardo DiCaprio owned the home for nearly two decades. Christopher Jue/Getty Images

A gated entry courtyard leads into the home, and the living room features exposed beamed and original wood doors, as well as a fireplace. There’s a formal dining room and a sitting room that overlooks the courtyard. A remodeled elevator provides access to all three levels of the home.

The oversized eat-in kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, dark cabinetry and white brick backsplash, with a center island and counter seating, plus a butler’s pantry.

The roomy master suite contains a fireplace and a full separate sitting area with two sets of doors that lead to the courtyard. The bathroom is configured with a double vanity and a glass-enclosed free-standing tub and shower.

There’s a pool in the backyard, as well as a covered pavilion with an outdoor fireplace and full entertainment and living space.

Even though DiCaprio parted with this particular Silver Lake home, he still maintains a large real estate portfolio of pricey homes around the United States, including two houses in the celeb-loved Bird Streets, two Malibu beach retreats and a Palm Springs getaway. The Academy Award-winner also scooped up a Los Feliz home from Moby in early 2018. DiCaprio keeps an East Coast presence, too, he also owns two adjacent units in a luxe, eco-friendly Battery Park building.

