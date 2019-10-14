Mark Ronson’s Colorful Los Feliz Home Is on the Market for $5.4 Million

Ronson combined two bedrooms and two bathrooms to form one palatial master suite.

The yellow chairs were once in the lobby of the San Remo apartment building in New York.

Mark Ronson is looking for a buyer for his Los Feliz home. Scroll through to see inside.

















It was mere months ago that Mark Ronson showed off his glamorous Los Feliz home with a glossy spread in Architectural Digest, but he’s now ready to pack it all up.

Ronson is listing the Spanish revival-style residence for sale, with a $5.4 million price tag attached. Ronson, who happens to have been the highest-paid musician and producer of 2019, purchased the 5,218-square-foot Los Angeles abode for $4.3 million in December 2016.

SEE ALSO: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Former Longtime Silver Lake Home Sold for $3.4 Million

The house was designed by architect Williams Asa Hudson, who also created the famed Beverly Hills Hotel Bungalows. Shortly after buying the home, Ronson employed his longtime friend, interior designer Mandolyna Theodoracopulos, to bring his particular home style to life—the home is now filled with lots of jewel-toned rooms, printed wallpaper and unique art.

The living room contains a fireplace and, as Ronson told Architectural Digest, is presently furnished with pieces including chairs that were once in the lobby of the San Remo in New York, where Ronson and his family lived when he was younger. There’s also a chandelier from Harrods, a vintage piano and a turntable.

The eat-in kitchen is equipped with Viking appliances, a butler’s pantry, white cabinetry and Carrara marble countertops, with a center island and bar seating, per the listing shared by Hilton & Hyland brokers Branden Williams and Rayni Williams. It leads to a separate breakfast room currently wallpapered with Scalamandre’s famous zebra print, with direct access to the covered patio.

There’s also a formal dining room, with walls covered in a metallic-tinged dragon print.

A spiral staircase leads to the second floor, where the master suite is located. Ronson combining two bedrooms and two bathrooms to create the palatial space, and went for a very blue color scheme, including the suede walls and carpeting. There’s a fireplace, two closets, a dressing room and a large living area.

The spare den is bedecked with emerald green silk walls and a matching lacquer ceiling, with a fireplace, lots of built-in bookcases and plenty of room to display Ronson’s many accolades, including his multiple Grammys, Golden Globe and Academy Award.

There’s a pool and spa outside, in addition to a two-story guest house with a kitchen, living area and a bedroom on the second level.

It’s not clear if Ronson already purchased his next Los Angeles residence, but we assume he’s planning on keeping a presence on the West Coast. He does maintain a London home, and he’s reportedly on the hunt for a New York apartment—he reportedly checked out Antonio Banderas’ Upper West Side aerie at the Prasada earlier this year.