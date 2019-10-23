Paul Wesley Paid $1.93 Million for a Log Cabin in Topanga

Former The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley is making moves on the West Coast. Wesley has previously owned homes in Hollywood Hills and Studio City, and now he’s trying out a different area.

Wesley has reportedly purchased a four-bedroom, two-bathroom log cabin-style home in Topanga, according to Variety. He must have been quite taken with the 2,600-square-foot abode, as he paid $1.93 million for the property—that’s a touch more than the $1.899 million listing price.

The eat-in kitchen is fitted with updated stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry and a wood-topped block island for counter seating, plus a separate breakfast area. It’s open to an airy dining space, as well as the step-down living room, which features beamed wood ceilings with peeler log accents, as well as a stacked stone wall with a fireplace and built-in shelving. Big sliding glass doors open to the large attached deck.

An extra living area with vaulted ceilings is currently in use as a screening room, with a mini refrigerator. There’s a space that could be used as a music or art studio on the lower level, as well as a wine cellar.

The master suite has exposed wood beam vaulted ceilings and access to a private balcony. The fenced-in backyard is comprised of lots of greenery as well as an above-ground pool.

Wesley, who married Ines De Ramon earlier this year, previously resided in a Studio City house that he sold for $2.3 million in 2016, after less than a month on the market.

He’s not the only former Vampire Diaries cast member switching things up in the home sphere—Ian Somerhalder is now looking for a buyer for his Venice residence, which he recently listed for $3.5 million.