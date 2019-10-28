Prince Charles’ Busy Fall Travel Schedule Now Includes a Visit to India

Now that Prince William and Kate Middleton are back in London after their busy tour of Pakistan, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have completed their official visit to southern Africa, it’s time for Prince Charles to get ready for his ultra packed travel schedule this autumn.

The Prince of Wales already embarked on a brief trip to Japan a week ago, and he and Camilla Parker-Bowles are heading on an official visit to New Zealand between November 17 and 23. The Duchess of Cornwall is flying back to the United Kingdom right after that, but her husband will then continue on his journey to Tuvalu and the Solomon Islands.

The next King of England is also fitting in yet another far away trip before he goes to New Zealand, as Clarence House just announced the Prince Charles is visiting India on November 13 and 14.

This will be Prince Charles’ tenth trip to the country; he most recently visited in November 2017, when he and Camilla went on an official tour that also included stops in Brunei, Singapore and Malaysia.

Prince Charles’ two-day upcoming visit to India will include engagements in New Delhi, and focus on “sustainable markets, climate change and social finance,” per Clarence House. Specific details aren’t being released just yet, but there should be additional information on the trip in the near future—it won’t be as shrouded in secrecy as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Pakistan tour, in which details about events and timing weren’t disclosed until right before, due to security concerns.

The dates of the trip mean that Prince Charles will likely be spending his 71st birthday (November 14) in India, so perhaps he’ll get a little celebration.

Prince Charles and Camilla are two of the most well-traveled members of the royal family, and last year, they went on the most expensive official visit of any royal—their 12-day royal tour of the Caribbean cost a grand total of $530,000. They also took the second and third most expensive trips.

Hopefully, Prince Charles, who is a vocal environmentalist, is taking eco issues into account with all the trips for this year, as last year, the royal family doubled its carbon footprint with official travel.