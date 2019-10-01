Rent the Runway Faces Temporary Service Disruption Due to “Logistics Problems”

Starting on Sept. 13, Rent the Runway subscribers began experiencing delayed or canceled orders on items due to fulfillment issues.

In a statement to Rent the Runway customers on Friday, co-founder and CEO Jennifer Hyman said the current freeze on processing new customer sign-ups is due to “logistics problems and shipping delays.”

“We realize we have let you down, and we need to fix it,” Hyman said. “We understand how frustrating this is for you, and we want you to know how valuable you are to us.”

The company also published an outline regarding the latest service status, which includes full refunds and $200 cash credits for customers whose event orders were canceled during the delay window. It appears that those expecting their items to arrive between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6 will be the most affected by the site’s disruption. The company noted that “in an abundance of caution,” they’ll be canceling these orders “because we are not confident we will be able to fulfill it.”

Furthermore, “all new one-time Reserve orders” placed will be scheduled for delivery after Oct. 15. “Any order that has already been placed for delivery on or after Oct. 7 or after will be shipped,” the notice said.

As of Monday evening, Rent the Runway confirmed they’re still working on the backend to alleviate current delays, stating their “technical team is working to fix these issues as quickly as possible.”

“We expect this upgrade to be completed by Oct. 15 or sooner, which will improve the Rent the Runway experience.”