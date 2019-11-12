Observer Observer Logo

Away’s New Limited Edition Luminous Collection Is the Perfect Holiday Travel Addition

Away just launched its Luminous Collection. Scroll through to see the limited edition pieces.
Courtesy Away
This is the first time Away has ever made jewelry boxes.
Courtesy Away
There are three color options for the petite accessory.
Courtesy Away
The brand also brought back its passport cases.
Courtesy Away
The Latitude tote is available in a navy blue leather.
Courtesy Away
There are six new limited edition colorways for the polycarbonate suitcase.
Courtesy Away
They start at $275.
Courtesy Away
The Bigger Carry-on in amber.
Courtesy Away
The mirror colorway is a bit pricier.
Courtesy Away
The Everywhere bag in a limited edition garnet sateen.
Courtesy Away
It's also offered in a leather.
Courtesy Away
And a new shade for the Weekender.
Courtesy Away
Even though it feels like summer just came to an end, somehow the holidays are already just around the corner. Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, which means that the beginning of the holiday travel season is nearly upon us.

And now you can up your jet set game with Away’s latest drop, just in time for the most festive time of year. The cult favorite luggage brand just released its limited edition Luminous Collection, with all the shimmering travel accessories you’ll want right now.

It’s the first time the brand has made jewelry cases. Courtesy Away

The collection includes plenty of new colorways, and it’s not just about the suitcases. Away is releasing travel-sized jewelry boxes for the first time ever, in three limited edition shades (garnet, deep topaz and winter night). The stylish leather boxes ($75 each) have plenty of organizational compartments in the interior, so you won’t have to deal with your earrings falling around your suitcase.

Away also brought back its leather passport cases for this launch, in the same three colors as the jewelry boxes. They’re priced at $45 each, and have special compartments for not only your passport, but also boarding passes, credit cards and ID cards.

The polycarbonate suitcase in jewel blue. Courtesy Away

There are also six exclusive new colorways for the beloved hard-shell polycarbonate suitcases (amethyst, jade, jewel blue, moonstone, amber and mirror), all of which have a pearlescent aesthetic. They’re available in all the sizes (Carry-on, Bigger Carry-on, Medium, Large) and range from $275 to $345, though the mirror shade costs from $375 to $445.

Away’s Weekender bag, which is launched earlier this year, is available in a limited edition navy leather for $495, and as are the Latitude and Longitude tote bags, for $245.

The Latitude bag in a limited edition navy leather. Courtesy Away

If you’re looking to update your Everywhere bag, consider the three exclusive new colors—there’s the garnet sateen ($225), or leather deep topaz and winter night ($325).

The entire collection is available now, but make sure you scoop up your favorites sooner rather than later—the limited edition pieces are known for selling out rather quickly.

