Awkwafina Paid $2.28 Million for a Triplex Townhouse in West Hollywood

There are multiple balconies off the living areas.

There's a one-bedroom guest apartment with a private entrance on the lower level.

The kitchen is open to the living area.

There are walnut floors and Fleetwood sliding doors throughout.

Awkwafina just bought a new home in West Hollywood. Scroll through to see inside.















Rapper-turned-actress Awkwafina is moving up in the real estate world. She just upgraded her home situation and purchased a new three-level, townhouse-style condo in West Hollywood.

The Crazy Rich Asians and The Farewell actress paid $2.28 million for the 2,350-square-foot abode, as first spotted by Variety. Awkwafina’s new three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom Los Angeles home has hardwood floors and Fleetwood sliding doors throughout.

There’s a 20-foot atrium above the dining room, and a few separate balconies reached via different rooms in the home. The kitchen has dark cabinetry, white countertops and a small area for breakfast bar seating, while the living room features a steel-framed fireplace.

The lower level is configured as a separate one-bedroom guest apartment, with a private entrance, bathroom, walk-in closet, living room and even a kitchenette, per the listing shared by Sotheby’s International Realty brokers Kalli Rivers Altieri and Karine Mailliez.

The master suite has a bathroom with a double vanity and a separate glass-enclosed shower and tub.

Upstairs, there’s a private roof deck with a hot tub.

This seems to be Awkwafina’s first West Coast real estate purchase; she previously lived in a railroad apartment in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood, which she has lived for years and was still residing as of 2018. Perhaps she’s planning on the bicoastal life for the time being.