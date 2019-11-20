Observer Observer Logo

Awkwafina Paid $2.28 Million for a Triplex Townhouse in West Hollywood

By
Awkwafina just bought a new home in West Hollywood. Scroll through to see inside.
Courtesy The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty
It's a three-level townhouse condo.
Courtesy The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty
There are walnut floors and Fleetwood sliding doors throughout.
Courtesy The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty
She paid $2.23 million for the Los Angeles home.
Courtesy The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty
It's 2,350 square feet.
Courtesy The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty
There's a steel-framed fireplace in the living room.
Courtesy The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty
The 20-foot atrium above the dining area.
Courtesy The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty
The kitchen is open to the living area.
Courtesy The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty
It has dark cabinetry, white countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Courtesy The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty
There's a one-bedroom guest apartment with a private entrance on the lower level.
Courtesy The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty
The master suite.
Courtesy The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty
The master bath.
Courtesy The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty
There are multiple balconies off the living areas.
Courtesy The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty
An outdoor fireplace on the balcony.
Courtesy The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty
There's a hot tub on the private roof deck.
Courtesy The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty
The roof deck.
Courtesy The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty
And lots of private outdoor space.
Courtesy The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty
Rapper-turned-actress Awkwafina is moving up in the real estate world. She just upgraded her home situation and purchased a new three-level, townhouse-style condo in West Hollywood.

The Crazy Rich Asians and The Farewell actress paid $2.28 million for the 2,350-square-foot abode, as first spotted by Variety. Awkwafina’s new three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom Los Angeles home has hardwood floors and Fleetwood sliding doors throughout.

There’s a 20-foot atrium above the dining room, and a few separate balconies reached via different rooms in the home. The kitchen has dark cabinetry, white countertops and a small area for breakfast bar seating, while the living room features a steel-framed fireplace.

Awkwafina is moving to a three-floor townhouse. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

The lower level is configured as a separate one-bedroom guest apartment, with a private entrance, bathroom, walk-in closet, living room and even a kitchenette, per the listing shared by Sotheby’s International Realty brokers Kalli Rivers Altieri and Karine Mailliez.

The master suite has a bathroom with a double vanity and a separate glass-enclosed shower and tub.

Upstairs, there’s a private roof deck with a hot tub.

This seems to be Awkwafina’s first West Coast real estate purchase; she previously lived in a railroad apartment in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood, which she has lived for years and was still residing as of 2018. Perhaps she’s planning on the bicoastal life for the time being.

