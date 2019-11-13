New Survey Shows Most Americans Wrongfully Assume CBD Products Are FDA Approved

Almost three quarters of American consumers presume CBD sales are being moderated by the government.

As Forbes first reported, a new survey conducted in October by the Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA) found that 76% of adults assume cannabidiol (CBD) has the government’s stamp of approval. Furthermore, of the 2,056 subjects surveyed, 53% believed that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates CBD.

SEE ALSO: Why the Cannabis Industry Has to Remember Its Roots

Given the explosive popularity of hemp-derived products over the past year, the figure is somewhat unsurprising. And with the puzzling status of “decriminalized,” CBD consumers are increasingly seeing brands tout its therapeutic benefits.

“As with any new industry, educating the public is important,” explained Ken Lawson, CEO of GoGenics, the parent company of CBD supplements brand FOCL. He also noted that the public tends to be confused by the FDA’s role in regulating cannabis-related products, such as CBD. “The truth is that the FDA is not authorized to review dietary supplements, including CBD,” Lawson told Observer.

With the current craze unleashing a slew of “CBD-infused” everything, from creams to gummy candy, many products fall outside the scope of FDA approval. This also means harder legal guidelines are needed to bring this category out of the federal agency’s “gray area.”

“It’s up to the manufacturers to take on the responsibility of ensuring quality for the general public,” Lawson said, pointing to FOCL’s sourcing and use of non-GMO, organic hemp. “We believe in transparency and want to ensure our customers can trust our product.”

As Observer previously reported, regulating CBD use has been a slow burn for the under-staffed FDA, which is in charge of vetting thousands of consumer products. In September, the government granted the first ever funding for CBD research to help determine the veracity of producers’ medical and wellness claims.

For now, the good news is that more CBD manufacturers are acknowledging the need for oversight of the rapidly growing industry.