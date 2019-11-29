‘The Mandalorian’ Is Great, But What Other Originals Will Disney+ Provide?

Disney+ launched on November 12 with more than 7,500 episodes of television and upwards of 500 films. The new streamer boasts a beloved back catalog of classic content from across the family-friendly spectrum, dating deep back into the childhoods of multiple generations. Its flagship series, the live-action Star Wars show The Mandalorian, is already looking like a blockbuster breakout hit. But with just 10 originals at launch, you’d be excused for wondering what else Disney+ might have in store.

Within the first week of Disney+’s launch, no other Disney+ exclusive besides The Mandalorian landed among the top 15 most-watched shows across all streaming services, according to Reelgood. The Mouse House is investing $1 billion into exclusive new content for the platform to start, which may sound like a lot but actually ranks toward the bottom among the major streaming platforms. But fear not—growth is a lengthy process, and Disney’s ultimate goal is to release 65 annual streaming exclusives.

SEE ALSO: How Much Does It Cost to Fight in the Streaming Wars?

Here’s a snapshot of some of the highly-anticipated Disney+ series in the pipeline (hint: a lot of Marvel and Star Wars).

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Late 2020)

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) deal with the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, in which Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) passed on the mantle of Captain America to Wilson. Sam and Bucky have enjoyed a comedic odd-couple pairing dating back to 2016’s Captain America: Civil War that should be well suited to the six-episode miniseries. It’s also been reported that this show could introduce comics character Battlestar, who could eventually make his way to the big screen.

It’s been previously reported that some of Marvel’s blockbuster Disney+ shows will enjoy budgets up to $25 million per episode, so expect some fireworks. Malcolm Spellman (Empire) will serve as showrunner.

Loki (Early 2021)

Tom Hiddleston’s god of mischief is such a hit with fans that Marvel couldn’t completely kill him off. Remember, in Avengers: Endgame, the Loki from the Battle of New York timeline (i.e. 2012’s The Avengers) escaped with the tesseract. Now, he’s expected to pop up throughout history to cause trouble.

Michael Waldron (Rick and Morty) will serve as showrunner.

WandaVision (Early 2012)

Set after Avengers: Endgame, WandaVision will feature Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany’s Vision. Now we all know that Vision was killed off in Avengers: Infinity War, so WandaVision is expected to be primarily an illusion created by Wanda as she deals with her grief. Marvel has described it as the MCU’s first sitcom, and Olsen has said that the series will explain how and why her character becomes known as the Scarlet Witch. Interestingly, WandaVision will also directly lead into the Doctor Strange sequel.

Jac Schaeffer (Captain Marvel, Black Widow) will serve as showrunner.

Hawkeye (Late 2021)

After years, Marvel’s resident sharp-shooter is set for his own solo project. Hawkeye will see Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton pass the mantle to the fan-favorite comics character Kate Bishop.

Jonathan Igla (Mad Men) will serve as showrunner.

Untitled Cassian Andor Series (2021)

Diego Luna’s rebel spy will receive a more thoroughly explored backstory in this Rogue One prequel series. Rogue One co-writer Tony Gilroy will be writing the pilot for the series, in addition to directing multiple episodes. Stephen Schiff (The Americans) will serve as showrunner.

Lizzie McGuire Revival (TBD)

Hilary Duff and the cast of the original Disney Channel sitcom will return for a revival of Lizzie MCGuire, which ran from 2001-2004. The new series picks back up with our titular character as a 30-year-old living in New York City.

Original series creator Terri Minsky is also back as showrunner.

Love, Simon (TBD)

Inspired and set in the same world as the 2018 film of the same name, 20th Century Fox Television is producing the series which focuses on a new student at Creekwood High School, Victor. The show will explore his journey of self-discovery, ranging from problems at home to questions about his sexuality. He reaches out to Simon when it seems too difficult to navigate through high school.

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (This Is Us) will serve as co-showrunners.

Moon Knight (TBD)

At the D23 Expo earlier this year, Marvel Studios revealed multiple new series heading to Disney+, including one featuring Marc Spector/Moon Knight. The character was first introduced in 1975 and has appeared in animated series.

Jeremy Slater (Death Note) will serve as showrunner.

Ms. Marvel (TBD)

Casting is currently underway for Ms. Marvel, which will focus on Kamala Khan. The character has proven to be an immediate success in the comics, and Kevin Feige has been discussing her introduction into the MCU since last year.

Bisha K. Ali (Sex Education) will serve as showrunner.

She-Hulk (TBD)

Since Universal co-owns the film rights to a solo Hulk feature, Marvel has been forced to get creative. That’s why Mark Ruffalo’s iteration has always been teamed up with other cast-members. Luckily, Jennifer Walters is a hit character in her own right. She gains superpowers after receiving a blood transfusion from Bruce Banner and carries on with her legal career as the ultra-strong She-Hulk.

Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) will serve as showrunner.

Untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi Series (TBD)

Over the summer, Lucasfilm announced that the long-rumored Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff film would be retrofitted into a new six-episode Disney+ series. Ewan McGregor will reprise his role from the prequel trilogy following Alec Guinness’ iconic turn in George Lucas’ original films. The scripts have already been completed and shooting will begin next year.

Deborah Chow (The Mandalorian) will serve as director and executive produce alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, McGregor, series writer Hossein Amini (The Alienist, Drive), Tracey Seaward (The Queen) and John Swartz (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story).