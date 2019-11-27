Emirates’ Black Friday Fare Sale Has Arrived

Even though we’re still right in the middle of Thanksgiving travel, all the jet-setting deals you’ve been dreaming of are right around the corner with Black Friday. While every shopping enthusiast’s favorite time of the year might be best known for all the fashion steals you can get, it’s also when you can get some incredible travel sales.

Emirates is launching its Black Friday sale tomorrow, for roundtrip fares from any of its 12 gateways (New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, Dallas, Seattle, Houston, Chicago, D.C., Orlando and Miami) in the United States to locations all around the world, including Athens, Bangkok, Dubai and Johannesburg.

The flight deals start at $449 for a roundtrip economy ticket from New York to Milan, with other options like $489 trips to Athens, $849 to Bangkok and $799 to Mumbai. If you’re looking for a fancier journey, the sale is also applicable on business class tickets, starting at $2,959 for a roundtrip ticket to Delhi. Other possibilities include a $4,449 business class trip to Nairobi or $4,669 to Johannesburg, and remember that when you’re splurging on the pricier tickets, you get to try Emirates’ insanely luxe lie-flat beds, on-flight lounge and a complimentary chauffeur to and from the airport.

The four-day fare sale begins November 27 and ends at 11:59 pm November 30, and is exclusively bookable online at Emirates.com for the first two days of the promotion. For economy fares, flights must be booked for between December 4, 2019 and November 15, 2020, while business class fares must be for travel between January 12, 2020 and December 9, 2020. So don’t fret if you didn’t get to go on that tropical journey you were dreaming of in 2018, because now you can get a serious jump start on all your travel in the new year.