The Luxury Holiday Gift Guide for the Most Stylish Man You Know

If he's looking to try out a few new scents, then this three-cologne set from Tom Ford is perfect—it comes with Tuscan Leather, Oud Wood and Tobacco Vanille. $140, Tom Ford.

These two brands collaborated to create every aspiring cocktail connoisseur's new dream bag. The leather satchel comes with a set of copper bar tools and has a secret compartment to store that bottle of wine anyone wants to bring along. $250, Billykirk.

The true whiskey connoisseur will really appreciate this gift—it's an über limited release of 594 single-malt, individually numbered bottles from the distillery. They also come with a custom log book. $4,000, Glenrothes.

Wireless charging just got a little more stylish with the latest drop from Courant—it's Italian leather and small enough to fit in your pocket, for that guy whose phone is permanently on low-battery mode. $150, Courant.

Not only is this one of the most luxurious game sets out there, but it's travel sized so he can take it with him on his next trip. $2,295, Mr. Porter.

Holiday shopping for the most stylish guy you know is never easy, but we've found the best gift ideas for him this season. Scroll through to see our top picks.





















Finding the perfect present for the most stylish guy isn’t the easiest task—after all, what are you supposed to get the man who already has everything? It’s always tricky to figure out what to buy your favorite guy for the holidays, but we have you covered. From the fanciest new tech accessories and most indulgent colognes to eco-friendly sneakers and classic wardrobe additions, these are our favorite gift ideas for the best guy you know.