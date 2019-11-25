Observer Observer Logo

The Luxury Holiday Gift Guide for the Most Stylish Man You Know

Holiday shopping for the most stylish guy you know is never easy, but we've found the best gift ideas for him this season. Scroll through to see our top picks.
Cleer Flow II Headphones

These headphones are wireless, Bluetooth-enabled, noise-canceling and will last 20 hours without needing to recharge the batteries. $279.99, Cleer.

Dunhill Travel Backgammon Set

Not only is this one of the most luxurious game sets out there, but it's travel sized so he can take it with him on his next trip. $2,295, Mr. Porter.

Persol PO3237S Sunglasses

These new frames are inspired by a classic Persol design from the 1940s. $300, Persol.

Cariuma IBI Sneakers

This Brazilian-born brand is all about sustainability and style, and now they've made a sneaker out of bamboo and recycled plastic. You'll feel good about purchasing this present. $98, Cariuma.

Shinola Third Man Record Edition TT Gift Set

The music connoisseur will be obsessed with this exclusive record player and vinyl collection. $3,995, Neiman Marcus.

Calpak Hue Carry-on Luggage with Pocket

Calpak's latest collection includes this new suitcase with a compartment for his laptop. $195, Calpak.

Brunello Cucinelli Cable Knit Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

This is the softest, coziest luxe cashmere sweater he'll get this year. $2,995, Nordstrom.

Berluti Scritto Leather Billfold Wallet

A new wallet is always a good idea, and he'll love this exclusive style. $720, Mr. Porter.

Courant Carry Charger

Wireless charging just got a little more stylish with the latest drop from Courant—it's Italian leather and small enough to fit in your pocket, for that guy whose phone is permanently on low-battery mode. $150, Courant.

Orlebar Brown Racing Stripe Swim Shorts

The designer's latest striped swim launch is a stylish addition to his bathing suit collection. $275, Orlebar Brown.

Glenrothes 40YO Single Malt Scotch

The true whiskey connoisseur will really appreciate this gift—it's an über limited release of 594 single-malt, individually numbered bottles from the distillery. They also come with a custom log book. $4,000, Glenrothes.

Keith Haring "Man and Medusa" by The Skateroom

He can hang this on the wall right away. $700, Goodee.

Billykirk x Cooper & Thief Bartender Bag

These two brands collaborated to create every aspiring cocktail connoisseur's new dream bag. The leather satchel comes with a set of copper bar tools and has a secret compartment to store that bottle of wine anyone wants to bring along. $250, Billykirk.

J. Crew Cable knit Gloves

A new pair of fashionable gloves for the winter are always appreciated. $59.50, J. Crew.

Soho Home Roebling Cut Crystal Martini Shaker

Every bar cart could use a little upgrade, so go for this crystal glassware that was made exclusively for Dumbo House. $145, Soho Home.

GilletteLabs Heated Razor

This luxe heated razor will change his whole shaving routine. $200, The Art of Shaving.

Compagnie de Provence Shaving Cream & After Shave Gel

This two-piece set includes a shaving cream with organic almond oil and chamomile floral water, plus a shaving gel with lavender extract. $55, Cire Luxe.

Tom Dixon Swirl Bookends

A piece of home decor is always a good idea, and these luxe bookends are both useful and chic. $340, Tom Dixon.

Assouline 'Interview'

A glossy coffee table book is always a fun addition to anyone's living room. $250, Assouline.

Moncler Berretto Rib-Knit Beanie Hat

The best beanie he'll wear all winter long. $280, Neiman Marcus.

Lululemon Switch up Pant

He can wear these pants to workout in the cold weather or just for a casual day out. $128, Lululemon.

Diptyque Paris Ambre Scented Candle

The super-sized version of this warm, woodsy scent now comes in a limited edition holiday vessel. $350, Diptyque Paris.

Clarisonic Mia Men Facial Cleansing Skincare Device

There are two special Men's Mode intensity settings on this cleanser. $99, Clarisonic.

Crate & Barrel Gold Candle Snuffer

This is a way more elegant way of putting out the candle. $12, Crate & Barrel.

Tom Ford Private Blend Mini Decanter Set

If he's looking to try out a few new scents, then this three-cologne set from Tom Ford is perfect—it comes with Tuscan Leather, Oud Wood and Tobacco Vanille. $140, Tom Ford.

Belgian Shoes Grey Wool Loafers

These classic shoes in grey wool are the perfect preppy footwear. $465, Belgian Shoes.

Finding the perfect present for the most stylish guy isn’t the easiest task—after all, what are you supposed to get the man who already has everything? It’s always tricky to figure out what to buy your favorite guy for the holidays, but we have you covered. From the fanciest new tech accessories and most indulgent colognes to eco-friendly sneakers and classic wardrobe additions, these are our favorite gift ideas for the best guy you know.

