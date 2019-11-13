Halsey Lists Contemporary Hollywood Hills Home for Sale

Halsey is looking for a buyer in the Hollywood Hills. The singer-songwriter just listed her three-bedroom, three-bathroom über contemporary home for sale, just over two years after she purchased the property.

Halsey wants a touch under $2.6 million for the 2,490-square-foot Beachwood Canyon home, which is a decent profit from the $2.23 million she paid for the Los Angeles abode back in March 2017.

The house has an open floor plan, with a double-height entry and walls of glass and concrete floors throughout, as well as vaulted wood-beamed ceilings, per the listing held by The Agency broker Joshua Myler.

There’s a fireplace and beamed ceilings in the step-down living area, and a built-in wet bar in the dining room. The sleek kitchen is fitted with an L-shaped island with grey slab countertops and breakfast bar seating. There are plenty of unique touches, sparkling light fixtures and built-in shelving throughout the home.

The master suite has a small sitting area, as well as a bathroom with a poured concrete vanity and a rain shower, plus a walk-in closet.

Outside, there are lots of entertaining areas and various seating enclaves, with an infinity pool, spa, fountain, barbecue and living space.

It seems Halsey hasn’t actually resided in this Hollywood Hills house for a few months, as she doled out $2.4 million for a four-bedroom, three-bathroom single-story midcentury home in Sherman Oaks earlier this year.