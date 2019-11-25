Observer Observer Logo

The Luxury Holiday Gift Guide for the Most Stylish Woman You Know

By
It's not always easy finding the perfect gift, so we did the hard work for you. Scroll through to see the ultimate gift guide for the most stylish woman you know.
Julia Cherruault for Observer

Jimmy Choo Tatie Metallic Leather Mules

These Moda-exclusive heels are perfect for all those holiday parties she has coming up this year—also, we're really into anything that sparkles. $995, Moda Operandi.

Courtesy Moda Operandi

J. Crew Faux Fur Leopard Coat

Everyone needs a plush leopard print faux fur. $278, J. Crew.

Courtesy J. Crew

Cire Trudon Marie Antoinette Bust Candle

It's a Marie Antoinette candle and work of art—all at once! $130, Cire Trudon.

Courtesy Cire Trudon
Advertisement

Bottega Veneta Mini Pouch Calfskin Clutch

She'll absolutely love this classic, buttery soft leather clutch in navy. $1,205, Nordstrom.

Courtesy Nordstrom

Eres Autographe One-Piece in Mosaic

Eres bathing suits are classic, and their latest collection includes a chic one-piece to add to her beach wardrobe. $424, Eres.

Courtesy Eres

Lululemon Align Pant II 25"

She'll live in these super comfy, high-rise leggings. $98, Lululemon.

Courtesy Lululemon
Advertisement

Montblanc x The Webster Limited Edition Coffret

This exclusive capsule collection includes a flamingo-printed calfskin leather notebook, 18k gold-coated old school writing instrument and bright pink ink. $1,655, Montblanc x The Webster.

Courtesy Montblanc

Birdies Sparrow Sandal

A pair of satin fringe, über comfy sandals from this Meghan Markle-approved brand is sure to be a hit. $95, Birdies.

Courtesy Birdies

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum Mini Twist and Spray Travel Set

The classic fragrance is available in a limited edition set with the usual bottle plus a mini twist and spray. $165, Chanel.

Courtesy Chanel
Advertisement

Perfect Moment Merino Wool Striped Sweater

Any ski bunny will love this sweater—even if she only wears it off the slopes. $340, Perfect Moment.

Courtesy Perfect Moment

Assouline 'Creative Couples' Book

Coffee table books are essential for a chic home, and every stylish hostess will love this tome from Assouline—it's about 15 creative couples in history, from artistic collaborations to every kind of relationship. $50, Assouline.

Courtesy Assouline

Maison Michel Virginie Felt Fedora

Help her elevate her hat game this winter with a chic fedora. $530, Net-a-Porter.

Courtesy Net-a-Porter
Advertisement

Pinetti White Leather Chessboard

This walnut, leather and gold chess set might be the most luxurious game situation we've ever seen. $2,890, 1st Dibs.

Courtesy 1st Dibs

Lenny Kravitz x Dom Pérignon Limited Edition Rosé 2006

Gifting a bottle of bubbly is always a nice gesture, but go a step above this year with this special limited edition rosé champagne, which features a design by Lenny Kravitz. $399, Close19.

Courtesy Dom Perignon

Etnia Barcelona David Bowie Ziggy Stardust Sunglasses

Etnia Barcelona worked with the late music icon's estate for this collection, and these frames are inspired by Bowie's costumes during his Ziggy Stardust era. $285, Etnia Barcelona.

Courtesy Etnia Barcelona
Advertisement

The Arrivals Moya IV LMTD Suede Shearling Coat

The latest edition of The Arrivals cult favorite oversized coat is perfect for the winter. $1,295, The Arrivals.

Courtesy The Arrivals

Technogym Bike Personal

For the wellness addict you really want to spoil, look no further than this über fancy personal exercise bike, with on-demand personal training sessions. $11,650, Technogym.

Courtesy Technogym

Guerlain Goldenland Météorites

The classic beauty house's cult favorite pearl-esque product got a holiday makeover this year, with a luxe golden case and shimmering pearls. $65, Guerlain.

Courtesy Guerlain
Advertisement

Christian Louboutin Beauty Loubileopard Nail Colour

This limited edition feline-inspired beauty collection from your favorite red sole designer is the perfect stocking stuffer, and who doesn't want a fresh red nail color? Plus, it won't hurt your wallet quite as much as purchasing a pair of Louboutin heels. $30, Christian Louboutin.

Courtesy Christian Louboutin

Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Duo Set

This exclusive two-piece set includes Dr. Sturm's cult favorite Hyaluronic Serum & Glow Drops. $375, Bluemercury.

Courtesy Bluemercury

Toast Bobble Sweater

The perfect sweater to cozy up in this winter. $530, Toast.

Courtesy Toast
Advertisement

Beautyblender Crown Jewels Essentials

The beauty addict in your life will love this set of four makeup sponges, four cleansers and a four-pod foundation sampler. $65, Beautyblender.

Courtesy Beautyblender

Celine Medium Cabas Triomphe Canvas

A chic new tote from Celine she'll love. $1,250, Celine.

Courtesy Celine

Lilly Pulitzer Clara Velour Slippers

These colorful slippers are a cheerful addition to a wintry night. $48, Lilly Pulitzer.

Courtesy Lilly Pulitzer
Advertisement

Ippolita Rock Candy Earrings

A chic pair of 18-karat gold, mother-of-pearl and quartz earrings for her holiday wardrobe. $1,046, The Outnet.

Courtesy The Outnet

Charlotte Tilbury Galaxy of Makeup Magic Advent Calendar

The beauty addict will love this 12-piece gift from Charlotte Tilbury, with a mix of full-size and travel-size products. $200, Charlotte Tilbury.

Courtesy Charlotte Tilbury

Stuart Weitzman Benedicta Bootie

A stylish new pair of ankle boots to update her winter wardrobe. $595, Stuart Weitzman.

Courtesy Stuart Weitzman
Advertisement

Away Mini The Luxe Set

Away brought back their very giftable minis this year, and the most indulgent is this tiny aluminum kit with a Slip mask, Tata Harper cleanser, a moisture mask, face lifting tool and more. $95, Away.

Courtesy AWay

YSL Beauty Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick

Go for a limited edition and very festive star-covered lipstick to give her this season. $38, YSL Beauty.

Courtesy YSL Beauty

Westward Leaning Sutro Optical

Westward Leaning recently launched optical frames, and the whole prescription lens process is super easy to complete online, so she won't even have to go into the store. $195, Westward Leaning.

Courtesy Westward Leaning
Slideshow | List
- / 31

It’s not always easy shopping for the most fashionable woman in your life, but don’t panic if you haven’t found the perfect gift just yet. We’ve done the hard work for you, and selected our favorite, über luxurious gifts that the most special woman you know will absolutely love this holiday season. From glitzy earrings and custom lipstick to ski bunny sweaters and Marie Antoinette candles, these are our top picks for what to buy the incredibly stylish women in your life.

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, Home Design, slideshow, Meghan Markle, David Bowie, shopping, Fashion, Net-a-Porter, Gift Guide

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page