The Luxury Holiday Gift Guide for the Most Stylish Woman You Know

Jimmy Choo Tatie Metallic Leather Mules
These Moda-exclusive heels are perfect for all those holiday parties she has coming up this year—also, we're really into anything that sparkles. $995, Moda Operandi.
J. Crew Faux Fur Leopard Coat
Everyone needs a plush leopard print faux fur. $278, J. Crew.
Cire Trudon Marie Antoinette Bust Candle
It's a Marie Antoinette candle and work of art—all at once! $130, Cire Trudon.
Bottega Veneta Mini Pouch Calfskin Clutch
She'll absolutely love this classic, buttery soft leather clutch in navy. $1,205, Nordstrom.
Eres Autographe One-Piece in Mosaic
Eres bathing suits are classic, and their latest collection includes a chic one-piece to add to her beach wardrobe. $424, Eres.
Lululemon Align Pant II 25"
She'll live in these super comfy, high-rise leggings. $98, Lululemon.
Montblanc x The Webster Limited Edition Coffret
This exclusive capsule collection includes a flamingo-printed calfskin leather notebook, 18k gold-coated old school writing instrument and bright pink ink. $1,655, Montblanc x The Webster.
Birdies Sparrow Sandal
A pair of satin fringe, über comfy sandals from this Meghan Markle-approved brand is sure to be a hit. $95, Birdies.
Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum Mini Twist and Spray Travel Set
The classic fragrance is available in a limited edition set with the usual bottle plus a mini twist and spray. $165, Chanel.
Perfect Moment Merino Wool Striped Sweater
Any ski bunny will love this sweater—even if she only wears it off the slopes. $340, Perfect Moment.
Assouline 'Creative Couples' Book
Coffee table books are essential for a chic home, and every stylish hostess will love this tome from Assouline—it's about 15 creative couples in history, from artistic collaborations to every kind of relationship. $50, Assouline.
Maison Michel Virginie Felt Fedora
Help her elevate her hat game this winter with a chic fedora. $530, Net-a-Porter.
Pinetti White Leather Chessboard
This walnut, leather and gold chess set might be the most luxurious game situation we've ever seen. $2,890, 1st Dibs.
Lenny Kravitz x Dom Pérignon Limited Edition Rosé 2006
Gifting a bottle of bubbly is always a nice gesture, but go a step above this year with this special limited edition rosé champagne, which features a design by Lenny Kravitz. $399, Close19.
Etnia Barcelona David Bowie Ziggy Stardust Sunglasses
Etnia Barcelona worked with the late music icon's estate for this collection, and these frames are inspired by Bowie's costumes during his Ziggy Stardust era. $285, Etnia Barcelona.
The Arrivals Moya IV LMTD Suede Shearling Coat
The latest edition of The Arrivals cult favorite oversized coat is perfect for the winter. $1,295, The Arrivals.
Technogym Bike Personal
For the wellness addict you really want to spoil, look no further than this über fancy personal exercise bike, with on-demand personal training sessions. $11,650, Technogym.
Guerlain Goldenland Météorites
The classic beauty house's cult favorite pearl-esque product got a holiday makeover this year, with a luxe golden case and shimmering pearls. $65, Guerlain.
Christian Louboutin Beauty Loubileopard Nail Colour
This limited edition feline-inspired beauty collection from your favorite red sole designer is the perfect stocking stuffer, and who doesn't want a fresh red nail color? Plus, it won't hurt your wallet quite as much as purchasing a pair of Louboutin heels. $30, Christian Louboutin.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Duo Set
This exclusive two-piece set includes Dr. Sturm's cult favorite Hyaluronic Serum & Glow Drops. $375, Bluemercury.
Toast Bobble Sweater
The perfect sweater to cozy up in this winter. $530, Toast.
Beautyblender Crown Jewels Essentials
The beauty addict in your life will love this set of four makeup sponges, four cleansers and a four-pod foundation sampler. $65, Beautyblender.
Celine Medium Cabas Triomphe Canvas
A chic new tote from Celine she'll love. $1,250, Celine.
Lilly Pulitzer Clara Velour Slippers
These colorful slippers are a cheerful addition to a wintry night. $48, Lilly Pulitzer.
Ippolita Rock Candy Earrings
A chic pair of 18-karat gold, mother-of-pearl and quartz earrings for her holiday wardrobe. $1,046, The Outnet.
Charlotte Tilbury Galaxy of Makeup Magic Advent Calendar
The beauty addict will love this 12-piece gift from Charlotte Tilbury, with a mix of full-size and travel-size products. $200, Charlotte Tilbury.
Stuart Weitzman Benedicta Bootie
A stylish new pair of ankle boots to update her winter wardrobe. $595, Stuart Weitzman.
Away Mini The Luxe Set
Away brought back their very giftable minis this year, and the most indulgent is this tiny aluminum kit with a Slip mask, Tata Harper cleanser, a moisture mask, face lifting tool and more. $95, Away.
YSL Beauty Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick
Go for a limited edition and very festive star-covered lipstick to give her this season. $38, YSL Beauty.
Westward Leaning Sutro Optical
Westward Leaning recently launched optical frames, and the whole prescription lens process is super easy to complete online, so she won't even have to go into the store. $195, Westward Leaning.
It’s not always easy shopping for the most fashionable woman in your life, but don’t panic if you haven’t found the perfect gift just yet. We’ve done the hard work for you, and selected our favorite, über luxurious gifts that the most special woman you know will absolutely love this holiday season. From glitzy earrings and custom lipstick to ski bunny sweaters and Marie Antoinette candles, these are our top picks for what to buy the incredibly stylish women in your life.