The Luxury Holiday Gift Guide for the Most Stylish Woman You Know

Westward Leaning recently launched optical frames, and the whole prescription lens process is super easy to complete online, so she won't even have to go into the store. $195, Westward Leaning.

Away brought back their very giftable minis this year, and the most indulgent is this tiny aluminum kit with a Slip mask, Tata Harper cleanser, a moisture mask, face lifting tool and more. $95, Away.

This limited edition feline-inspired beauty collection from your favorite red sole designer is the perfect stocking stuffer, and who doesn't want a fresh red nail color? Plus, it won't hurt your wallet quite as much as purchasing a pair of Louboutin heels. $30, Christian Louboutin.

For the wellness addict you really want to spoil, look no further than this über fancy personal exercise bike, with on-demand personal training sessions. $11,650, Technogym.

Coffee table books are essential for a chic home, and every stylish hostess will love this tome from Assouline—it's about 15 creative couples in history, from artistic collaborations to every kind of relationship. $50, Assouline.

These Moda-exclusive heels are perfect for all those holiday parties she has coming up this year—also, we're really into anything that sparkles. $995, Moda Operandi.

It’s not always easy shopping for the most fashionable woman in your life, but don’t panic if you haven’t found the perfect gift just yet. We’ve done the hard work for you, and selected our favorite, über luxurious gifts that the most special woman you know will absolutely love this holiday season. From glitzy earrings and custom lipstick to ski bunny sweaters and Marie Antoinette candles, these are our top picks for what to buy the incredibly stylish women in your life.