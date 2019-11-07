Inside Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney’s Exclusive Indonesian Honeymoon Resort

Newlyweds Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney did not hold back when it came to booking the most luxurious honeymoon. The couple, who tied the knot in a celeb-filled Rhode Island wedding last month, jetted off to Indonesia for a lavish getaway.

Lawrence and Maroney headed to the über exclusive, secluded Nihi Sumba resort, according to People. The 530-acre resort is composed of just 32 private villas, all of which have plush canopy beds, personal plunge pools and ocean views, and many of which have outdoor showers, separate living rooms and cabanas. Lawrence and Maroney, however, apparently went a step above, and stayed in at the personal home of the resort’s owner, Chris Burch. The five-villa residence is known as Mandaka, with rates that can start at a hefty $12,750 a night.

The couple reportedly went horseback riding and visited neighboring villages during their stay. Perhaps Lawrence and Maroney also made the most of the luxe NihiOka Spa, where the treatments are inspired by the local Sumba island, like the signature massage that’s designed to bring you back to a balanced state, as well as a jet lag recovering treatment composed of a body scrub, massage and natural facial. There’s also the option for a “spa safari,” with a full day of treatments that includes a 90-minute walk through the countryside, a private cliff side room for a plethora of treatments and exclusive beach access.

There are three restaurants within the resort, including Ombak (the main bar and lounge), Nio Beach Club (an open-air situation on the water) as well as Kaboku, a beachfront sushi spot.

The hotel creates custom itineraries for all guests, with potential activities like surf lessons, paddleboarding, yoga, massages, fishing and a whole lot of other water sports. There’s also a Survival Apnea breathing workshop, which was recommended in the pages of the British Vogue issue that Meghan Markle guest edited.

If you really want to elevate the experience, there’s a five-cabin yacht you can book for a land and sea vacation option, where you’ll spend a few nights floating around on the luxe Rascal and then spend a few more nights at the resort.

Lawrence isn’t the only famous face to jet over to Nihi Sumba for a lavish getaway—Christian Bale has reportedly stayed at the very same villa as Lawrence and Maroney, and now-exes Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter tied the knot (in what was apparently not a legally binding wedding) at the resort last year.