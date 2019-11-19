Jet Set: The Best Accessories to Brighten up November Travel

Roam Luggage The Jaunt Carry-on
Roam's suitcases are entirely customizable, so you choose the colors for the shell, zipper, binding and every single other detail. $450, Roam Luggage.
Fleur du Mal Silk Pajama Jumpsuit
This silk jumpsuit is cozy enough to sleep in and chic enough to wear out, so it's really the perfect two-in-one travel outfit. $595, Fleur du Mal.
Charlotte Tilbury Gorgeous, Glowing Travel Makeup Kit
We love everything Charlotte Tilbury, and this four-piece travel set includes her Wonderglow primer, Magic Away Concealer, Collagen Lip Bath and an Eyes to Mesmerise shadow—all in portable sizes. $114, Charlotte Tilbury.
Away Luminous Passport Cover
Away just released its passport cases again for the first time since last year, and this shimmering red shade is a cheerful accessory to your travel repertoire. $45, Away.
Saje Aromatherapy Necklace
This rose quartz and silver necklace opens so you can put in your favorite soothing diffuser blend. $58, Saje.
Dimitra Goula Travel Kit
This four-piece kit from Greek brand Dimitra Goula includes travel-sized face wash, rose skin cream, night cream and sunscreen. $99, Dimitra Goula.
Sézane Ava Sweatshirt
This sweatshirt is part of Sézane's first athleisure collection, which is all about comfy yet chic pieces that can easily be thrown on and worn while traveling and on the go. $110, Sézane.
Lilly Pulitzer Sea Island Packing Cube Set
We've talked a whole lot about how packing cubes are a true travel game changer, so we were especially excited about this colorful Lilly printed set. $68, Lilly Pulitzer.
Nabla Cutie Palette
This six-shade palette has lots of neutral colors in an easy to pack set. $24, Ulta.
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite new accessories that are perfect for any kind of trip.
The holiday travel season is almost upon us, which means it’s time to spruce up your jet set accessories with a few chic, colorful additions. From Roam Luggage’s custom suitcases and Lilly Pulitzer’s tropical packing cubes to Away’s pearlescent passport case and Fleur du Mal’s silk pajama jumpsuit, these are the travel pieces we love right now.