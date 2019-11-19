Jet Set: The Best Accessories to Brighten up November Travel

This six-shade palette has lots of neutral colors in an easy to pack set. $24, Ulta.

We've talked a whole lot about how packing cubes are a true travel game changer, so we were especially excited about this colorful Lilly printed set. $68, Lilly Pulitzer.

This sweatshirt is part of Sézane's first athleisure collection, which is all about comfy yet chic pieces that can easily be thrown on and worn while traveling and on the go. $110, Sézane.

This rose quartz and silver necklace opens so you can put in your favorite soothing diffuser blend. $58, Saje.

Away just released its passport cases again for the first time since last year, and this shimmering red shade is a cheerful accessory to your travel repertoire. $45, Away.

We love everything Charlotte Tilbury, and this four-piece travel set includes her Wonderglow primer, Magic Away Concealer, Collagen Lip Bath and an Eyes to Mesmerise shadow—all in portable sizes. $114, Charlotte Tilbury.

This silk jumpsuit is cozy enough to sleep in and chic enough to wear out, so it's really the perfect two-in-one travel outfit. $595, Fleur du Mal.

Roam's suitcases are entirely customizable, so you choose the colors for the shell, zipper, binding and every single other detail. $450, Roam Luggage.

The holiday travel season is almost upon us, which means it’s time to spruce up your jet set accessories with a few chic, colorful additions. From Roam Luggage’s custom suitcases and Lilly Pulitzer’s tropical packing cubes to Away’s pearlescent passport case and Fleur du Mal’s silk pajama jumpsuit, these are the travel pieces we love right now.