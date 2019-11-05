Jet Set: Cozy Essentials to Update Your Fall Travel Wardrobe

Master & Dynamic MW07 GO Headphones
These super lightweight, durable and waterproof wireless headphones are especially well-suited for the active traveler—think less than ideal climates, workouts and so on. Oh, and they're good for throwing in your bag when you're on the go. $199, Master & Dynamic.
Calpak Kaya Laptop Bag
This vegan leather bag has a separate laptop compartment, lots of interior pockets and a sleeve so it will slide right onto your rolling luggage. $105, Calpak.
Lingua Franca x Luxury Collection Travel Set
This four-piece set is peak cozy luxury, with a cashmere blanket, socks and a hand-embroidered eye mask and travel bag. $425, Luxury Collection Store.
Kinfield Weekender Kit
This three-piece travel-ready set includes Golden Hour (a DEET-free, safe ingredient bug spray), Sunday Spray (aloe and cucumber mist) and Waterbalm (super moisturizing universal body and face balm). $55, Kinfield.
Arlo Skye x Dusen Dusen Zipper Front Pocket Carry-On
Arlo Skye collaborated with Dusen Dusen on a limited edition luggage collection, with hard-shell suitcases that close via a zipper instead of the brand's signature clasp. We like the one with the front pocket, for extra storage space. $375, Arlo Skye.
Glyder Apparel Incline Leggings
We're always looking for comfy and cute new athleisure brands for travel outfits, and these leggings do the trick. $92, Glyder Apparel.
Soho Home Silk Pajamas
Traveling isn't always the most glamorous activity when you're schlepping around, but you'll get an extra dose of luxury in these indulgent silk PJs. $395, Soho Home.
Night Memory Foam Travel Pillow with Silk Pillowcase
This luxe silk travel pillow is super comfy and supportive, so you won't have any neck issues while en route, and the fabric won't cause any lines or awkward hair situations while on the go. $80, Night.
Kotn Cropped Sweatshirt
Good staple pieces are crucial for any travel wardrobe, like this cropped 100 percent Egyptian cotton sweatshirt. $58, Kotn.
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite new accessories that are perfect for any kind of trip.
Our latest edition of Jet Set is all about prepping your travel wardrobe for fall, and making sure you have the coziest journey possible, with a few sleek accessories in there, too. From Soho Home’s luxe silk pajama set and Master & Dynamic’s latest über durable, waterproof wireless headphones to an indulgent cashmere travel kit and comfy apparel, these are the travel pieces we love right now.