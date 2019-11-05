Jet Set: Cozy Essentials to Update Your Fall Travel Wardrobe

This luxe silk travel pillow is super comfy and supportive, so you won't have any neck issues while en route, and the fabric won't cause any lines or awkward hair situations while on the go. $80, Night.

Traveling isn't always the most glamorous activity when you're schlepping around, but you'll get an extra dose of luxury in these indulgent silk PJs. $395, Soho Home.

We're always looking for comfy and cute new athleisure brands for travel outfits, and these leggings do the trick. $92, Glyder Apparel.

Arlo Skye collaborated with Dusen Dusen on a limited edition luggage collection, with hard-shell suitcases that close via a zipper instead of the brand's signature clasp. We like the one with the front pocket, for extra storage space. $375, Arlo Skye.

This vegan leather bag has a separate laptop compartment, lots of interior pockets and a sleeve so it will slide right onto your rolling luggage. $105, Calpak.

These super lightweight, durable and waterproof wireless headphones are especially well-suited for the active traveler—think less than ideal climates, workouts and so on. Oh, and they're good for throwing in your bag when you're on the go. $199, Master & Dynamic.

Our latest edition of Jet Set is all about prepping your travel wardrobe for fall, and making sure you have the coziest journey possible, with a few sleek accessories in there, too. From Soho Home’s luxe silk pajama set and Master & Dynamic’s latest über durable, waterproof wireless headphones to an indulgent cashmere travel kit and comfy apparel, these are the travel pieces we love right now.