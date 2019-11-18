Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Paid $14.1 Million for a New Encino Mansion

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas tied the knot for a second time over the summer, and then proceeded to embark on two different honeymoon getaways. Now that they’re settling into married life, it seems they’ve made a decision about where to set up their home base.

The former Game of Thrones actress and JoBro reportedly paid a hefty $14.1 million for a palatial 15,000-square-foot mansion in Encino, according to the Wall Street Journal. The 10-bedroom, 11.5-bathroom house is located in the Royal Oaks enclave.

SEE ALSO: Live in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Spare Calabasas Apartment for $3.5 Million

The home features walnut floors and lots of sliding glass doors and oversized windows throughout. The open kitchen is fitted with stainless steel appliances, custom European cabinetry and a walnut breakfast island, with counter seating by the overhang, as well as a separate breakfast nook. The dining room has a custom glassy wine cellar, and the oversized living area has a large marble fireplace.

There’s also a study with built-in bookshelves, a fancy home movie theater and a gym.

The sprawling master suite has a custom vaulted ceiling, a large sitting area with a fireplace, double closets, a wraparound balcony and a huge marble bathroom.

Just in case there’s not enough room inside this massive property, there’s also a two-bedroom guesthouse with private living space and its own kitchen.

Outside, the backyard is composed of a black bottom lap pool, spa, al fresco dining space, an outdoor living area with a fireplace and a barbecue.

Turner and Jonas already have friends in their new neighborhood, as per the WSJ, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra also scooped up a home in Encino. Jonas and Chopra, who sold their Beverly Hills house to Naomi Osaka earlier this year, reportedly doled out approximately $20 million for a 20,000-square-foot home less than three miles away from this Royal Oaks estate.