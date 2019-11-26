Observer Observer Logo

The Historic MacArthur Place Hotel Is the Ultimate Sonoma Getaway

By
MacArthur Place is the latest luxury hotel to try out in Sonoma. Scroll through to see why.
Courtesy MacArthur Place Hotel
The property dates back to 1869.
Courtesy MacArthur Place Hotel
It reopened this year after a $25 million renovation.
Courtesy MacArthur Place Hotel
All of the rooms are uniquely designed.
Courtesy MacArthur Place Hotel
It's a modern farmhouse aesthetic.
Courtesy MacArthur Place Hotel
The rooms are situated in cottages.
Courtesy MacArthur Place Hotel
Every single room was remodeled.
Courtesy MacArthur Place Hotel
Some have private outdoor spaces.
Courtesy MacArthur Place Hotel
The bathrooms are spa-worthy.
Courtesy MacArthur Place Hotel
You'll definitely want to dine at Layla.
Courtesy MacArthur Place Hotel
And The Bar at MacArthur Place.
Courtesy MacArthur Place Hotel
Or grab a coffee at The Porch.
Courtesy MacArthur Place Hotel
It's very aptly named.
Courtesy MacArthur Place Hotel
Electric bikes are lined up outside for guests to take into the Plaza.
Courtesy MacArthur Place
MacArthur Place has been a part of the Sonoma landscape since 1869, when it was created as a private estate. The property was eventually converted into an inn, but its latest iteration as a luxe yet low-key hotel is definitely the best thus far. MacArthur Place reopened over the summer after undergoing a meticulous $25 million renovation, but the hotel, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary, still maintains all its historical charm.

The hotel is now composed of 64 rooms, all freshly remodeled, as well as a new restaurant and bar. The hotel is situated less than a five-minute walk away from Sonoma Plaza, and it’s the ideal spot for a relaxed, easygoing trip to wine country, with all the amenities you’d want from a luxury spot sans the fuss. We were especially fond of the custom candle scent that permeates the air—the fragrance of wood, matcha green tea and lily, dubbed The MacArthur Place, is a collaboration with Lola James Harper.

Here’s everything to know about the stylish addition to the Sonoma hotel landscape. 

The 64 rooms are located within mini cottages.

The 64 rooms are located within mini cottages. Courtesy MacArthur Place

All of the Cottage-Style Rooms Are Uniquely Designed

None of the guest rooms, which range from $409 to $959 a night, are exactly the same. They’re spread throughout the property, within mini cottage-style buildings, and feature custom furnishings with a modern style that also showcases a farmhouse chic vibe, like barn doors to the bathrooms—think lots of neutrals and plush, comfy materials. Guests also get a Petite Amie Skincare mask as part of turndown service. We recommend splurging on one of the premium rooms, like the Jasmine Cottage, which is completely private and has a wood-burning fireplace, personal patio and an outdoor shower, plus a seating area. Temperatures drop in wine country, so unlike many hotels with fireplaces, you’ll actually want to use this one in the coziest way possible.

You can dine inside or al fresco at Layla.

You can dine inside or al fresco at Layla. Courtesy MacArthur Place

Dine on Mediterranean-Inspired Dishes at Layla

The main restaurant, Layla, opened a few months ago with executive chef Cole Dickinson at the helm. The Mediterranean-inspired cuisine is filled with lots of fresh, local ingredients, with plenty of options for any kind of eater—there’s even a vegan bolognese, which we recommend even if you’re not on a plant-based diet. Try to sit outside if you’re having dinner there, because it’s an ultra cozy situation by the fire pit at night.

Sip on cocktails in the über cozy bar.

Sip on cocktails in the über cozy bar. Courtesy MacArthur Place

Or Go for a Classic Wine Country Meal and Drink at The Bar

The Bar is a more traditional wine country spot, at least in terms of decor—there are wood accents, big cushy chairs and leather couches, with lots of counter seating as well as dimly lit booths. The menu includes steak frites, hamburgers and fried chicken sandwiches, as well as seasonal options. Both dining spots have the expected wonderful wine lists, but there are also quite a few cocktails to consider, like the Sunflower Spritz. The Bar also holds weekly live music performances on Wednesdays, starting at 6 p.m.

If you’re looking to grab a quick coffee or a snack while running around Sonoma, or perhaps taking one of the hotel’s electric bikes into the Plaza, stop at The Porch, which is open all day and, aside from coffee, is also stocked with sandwiches and other small bites.

The entire hotel got a $25 million makeover.

The entire hotel got a $25 million makeover. Courtesy MacArthur Place

Cozy Up at the Fire Pits and Check Out the Custom Art 

The landscaping and public spaces at the six-acre property are just as carefully designed as the accommodations; there are endless gardens, flowers and greenery as you stroll through the grounds, with fire pits and chairs strategically placed so guests can cozy around the flames. There are over 100 uniquely selected pieces of art throughout the hotel, and they also have an artist-in-residence program—the first was Kelley O’Leary, who created a custom piece for the lobby that’s inspired by Sonoma and features images of MacArthur Place. Next up is Aleksandra Zee, who is working on a ceiling mural for the hotel.

Bohemian Highways takes guests on a custom wine tour of local Sonoma vineyards.

Bohemian Highways takes guests on a custom wine tour of local Sonoma vineyards. Courtesy Morgan Halberg

Live Your Best Vineyard Life on a Day Tour Filled With Vino

MacArthur Place has a partnership with a local vineyard tour company, Bohemian Highways, for an exclusive custom itinerary based on all your requests and preferences. You’ll visit at least two or three wineries, chat with the local vineyard owners, dine on a picnic lunch made just to your liking and, of course, try plenty of vino. Spend some relaxation time at the pool once you get back to MacArthur Place, where you can order a few snacks and maybe just one more glass of wine.

And there's a new spa coming next year.

And there’s a new spa coming next year. Courtesy MacArthur Place

A Brand-New Spa Is Opening Next Year

There’s still more to come next year at the hotel, as MacArthur Place is unveiling a plushly renovated, reimagined spa in 2020. The Spa at MacArthur Place will be a more lavish set-up from the current wellness facilities; the new design is inspired by the wine country locale. It’s in partnership with Lotus Wei and will offer treatments rooted in fruits, flowers, teas and herbs.

