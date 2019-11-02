NYC Marathon’s New App Features Include Augmented Reality Tools

Spectators of the New York City Marathon this Sunday have even more ways to follow their favorite runners. While the marathon’s official app has been around for years, organizer New York Road Runners (NYRR) has added new tools, including mile-by-mile run tracking and augmented reality features for both racers and followers.

NYRR collaborated with title sponsor, IT services and consulting firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), to launch the race’s official mobile app ahead of the marathon.

SEE ALSO: What Mobile Networks at the Boston Marathon Can Tell Us About 5G

“One of the best new features this year is the ability to track every mile, which is not only helpful for spectators but also the racers’ time,” Michael Capiraso, president and CEO of NYRR, told Observer. The data-driven features are also aimed at giving NYRR members more ways to track and modify their running times, thanks to sensor technology.

Another new feature that marathon participants can use throughout the course is share tracking, which allows them to share a link with friends and family at any time.

With TCS being a tech company, Capiraso explained the sponsor has helped push the marathon into a more digitally-advanced event. This includes bringing augmented reality into the app this year, which gives racers fun features such as inspirational pep talks or congratulatory messages during the race.

According to NYRR, runners can scan their race bib to receive “special messages, tips and words of encouragement from 2017 TCS New York City Marathon champion Shalane Flanagan” throughout the week leading up to the race.

“We are excited to bring these new features and augmented reality to create an interactive experience, as well as stay at the forefront of utilizing technology in our industry,” Capiraso said.

The NYC marathon app is available for download on both the Apple and Android app stores.