This New On-Demand Service Wants to Take You Back in Time With Just a Click

If Boardwalk Empire had a rideshare service, it would probably look a lot like Nowaday.

The new service, launching in New York City on Tuesday, puts a twist on the tour guide experience by skipping the double-decker bus and getting riders into a private, chauffeured classic car. The on-demand platform is aimed at providing a travel experience, complete with a costumed roaring ’20s driver, with the convenience of cab-hailing apps users have come to rely on.

SEE ALSO: Want to Spend $205 on an 8-Minute Copter Ride? Uber’s Here to Help

Founded by Heather Stupi and Jaime Getto, who previously led operations and marketing for online recruitment firm Vettery, Nowaday wants to disrupt luxury travel outings with the help of competitive rates. Each car fits up to four passengers (depending on the model) and costs about $200 for a one-hour tour, or $49 per rider, making it comparable to most overpriced bus tours.

Getto, who previously founded L train shutdown solution The New L, says the site is purposely designed as an intuitive alternative to old school travel agencies. “We want to make it easy to use and tap to book,” she explained. “Then, there is the transparency of it all,” with the interface automatically tallying individual and group rates, so that there is no surprise fees once you hop into your show-stopping vintage ride.

For example, if you have a group of six, you’ll automatically be offered two cars along with the pricing. The custom software allows users to book a same-day ride or up to a year in advance.

“No one wants to feel like an outsider while traveling, it’s more fun when you have a friend or family showing you around,” Getto told Observer. “It’s crazy that no brand has come up with this in the hospitality and entertainment space.”

Nowaday currently offers “the Midtown Loop,” a great way to tick off all the landmarks on your tourist list, which Getto says has been popular—even with lifelong New Yorkers exploring the city.

“It lets you explore all the landmarks without the cheesy or overly-branded tour vehicles,” said Getto, who went on to note the private on-demand experience also allows for all-important “Instagrammable” moments.

The service is set to offer Downtown Manhattan and outer borough drives before expanding to other major cities, like Los Angeles and Paris, in 2020.

Getto says the startup is already seeing interest from both city and private hospitality vendors, including hotels looking to provide guests with unique, elevated experiences. At a time in which the lodging industry is rallying to compete with Airbnb’s dominating accommodations, personalized services like Nowaday could be key.