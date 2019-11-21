Observer Observer Logo

Shaquille O’Neal Is Ready to Sell His Los Angeles Home

Shaquille O'Neal is listing his Los Angeles home for sale. Scroll through to see inside.
Courtesy Compass
A two-story foyer leads into the home.
Courtesy Compass
It's on the market for $2.5 million.
Courtesy Compass
There's a fireplace in the family room.
Courtesy Compass
The first-floor office.
Courtesy Compass
He bought the house just a year and a half ago.
Courtesy Compass
The eat-in kitchen.
Courtesy Compass
There's a breakfast nook, too.
Courtesy Compass
And a formal dining room.
Courtesy Compass
The master suite is on the second floor.
Courtesy Compass
It has a sitting area and a fireplace.
Courtesy Compass
The master bathroom.
Courtesy Compass
There's a pool, jacuzzi and fire pit outside.
Courtesy Compass
Shaquille O’Neal isn’t staying put in Bell Canyon. The retired NBA star purchased a five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home in the gated Los Angeles enclave in February last year, but he’s already looking to part ways with the property.

Shaq is listing the 5,217-square-foot abode for $2.5 million, which is a decent markup from the $1.82 million he paid for the estate just a year and a half ago.

A two-story marble foyer leads into the home. The formal living room features porcelain flooring, vaulted beamed ceilings and a fireplace, and there’s also a formal dining room in addition to a cozier, more casual family room with another fireplace.

Shaquille O’Neal is ready to leave his Bell Canyon home behind. Rich Fury/Getty Images

The large eat-in kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, marble countertops and a center island, with breakfast bar seating as well as a separate dining nook. There’s also a wet bar, media room, wine closet and spare bedroom elsewhere on the first floor, per the listing shared by Compass brokers Tomer Fridman and Jonathan Siegfired.

The master suite is located on the second level, with a fireplace, seating area, two walk-in closets and a bathroom with a double rain shower and a Jacuzzi tub.

Outside, there’s a heated pool, Jacuzzi and a fire pit.

This isn’t the only home O’Neal is trying to part with, as he’s also looking for a buyer for his palatial Florida estate, which has been on the market since last March. The 23,000-square-foot mansion is still up for grabs, with  $21.9 million price tag attached.

